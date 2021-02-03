N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 4th case of variant detected, premier says

A fourth case of the coronavirus variant first reported in the U.K. has been detected in New Brunswick, says Premier Blaine Higgs.

While Higgs doesn't know where the case was located, he was told a fourth one was found this week. This comes after the province announced it detected three variant cases on Tuesday.

"The cases that are known are isolating," he said. "And they have had very limited contact with anyone."

Higgs expects more cases of the variant will be detected, and he's unsure how well it can be contained.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell has said the arrival of the variant in the province will lead to larger outbreaks moving faster. It can become the dominant strain within three months. Age is the biggest risk factor.

Vaccination of everyone could take until end of 2021

Premier Blaine Higgs says it could take until the end of 2021 for everyone in New Brunswick who wants a COVID-19 vaccine to get one.

But the premier still remains hopeful the province will see herd-immunity by September and that more vaccines will be approved before the end of the year.

"I have a degree of confidence," he said during an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"Am I 100 per cent confident? No I'm not."

Russell urges vigilance amid presence of COVID-19 variant CBC News New Brunswick Video 3:45 Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell says if New Brunswickers have a cold or flu symptom, it is important to get tested for COVID-19. 3:45

Higgs spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers at a meeting Thursday night where they discussed the vaccine's availability.

Higgs said the premiers were told the country could expect to receive six million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines by the end of March.

But they were still left wondering about the exact timing of distribution, which Higgs says is concerning.

"We just want accuracy so we can communicate it," he said.

16 cases over 4 zones

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, announced 16 new cases on Thursday.

There are 256 active cases in New Brunswick, which has recorded 1,318 cases since the pandemic started with a total of 1,043 recoveries. There have been 18 deaths.

Five patients are in hospital, and two are in intensive care.

Professor studies long-term effects of COVID-19

A biology professor at Mount Allison University is researching the long-term effects of COVID-19.

Vett Lloyd and her partners are asking people who have had COVID to take an online survey about their experiences.

The survey is available to everyone but is targeted at people from Ontario and New Brunswick.

Lloyd hopes the study will shed light on so called "long-haulers," whose symptoms continue long after they contract the virus.

"It's been coming out that some people, instead of fully recovering, remain ill to various extents . … So we're trying to find out what their experiences are, what experiences or what it feels like to get COVID and then still be affected by it weeks, months later."

More than 200 people have responded to the survey in its first few days.

Public exposure notification for Zone 3

Public Health has issued the following exposure notification for the Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Carrington & Company, the gift shop at the Delta hotel at 225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton, on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Feb. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

