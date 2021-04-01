N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health announces 10 new cases

Public Health has announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, seven of which are under investigation in the Moncton region.

The new cases include:

Two people in their 20s

One person in their 30s.

One person in their 50s.

Two people in their 60s.

One person in their 90s.

There are also three cases in the Edmundston region, which are contacts of a previous case.

The latest cases include:

Two people 19 and under.

An individual in their 50s.

Public Health reminded residents on Monday that the Edmundston region is still in the red phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

No travel is recommended in and out of the Edmundston region, except for medical appointments and essential work.

"This recommendation includes no travel to hockey games or other sporting events in other zones," Public Health said in a statement.

8 people in intensive care unit

There are 14 people in hospital with the respiratory virus, including eight people in the intensive care unit, according to New Brunswick Public Health.

Since COVID-19 first broke out in New Brunswick, there have been 1,662 confirmed cases and 30 deaths. There has been a total of 1,463 recoveries, including four on Sunday.

There are 168 active cases in the province.

On Sunday, 387 tests were conducted for a total of 261,297 tests.

More vaccination clinics being offered

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held in pharmacies and New Brunswick's two regional health authorities across the province this week.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca vaccination clinics organized by Vitalité Health Network in Edmundston on Tuesday and Wednesday are open for registration. Individuals 55 and over can book appointments online or by phone at 1-833-437-1424.

"I encourage all New Brunswickers to book a vaccine appointment when it's their turn," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health in a statement released Monday.

"For those still waiting to be eligible, please be patient; your turn is coming."

Russell said Public Health is still committed to providing the first COVID-19 shot to all New Brunswickers who want the vaccine by the end of June.

She is reminding New Brunswickers that only those who are allowed to should make an appointment.

"Do not book an appointment if you are not currently eligible, as doing so will take a spot away from a currently eligible individual," she said.

Public Health is reminding residents to wait their turn for the COVID-19 shot. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Russell said if a person books an appointment at a clinic and is not eligible to do so, they will be turned away without receiving a vaccine. She said appointment bookings will continue to be added as more vaccines arrive.

"Everyone will have their turn, but it does take some planning and patience."

Although more people are receiving a COVID-19 shot each day, Russell is reminding New Brunswickers to stay vigilant and continue following guidelines set out by Public Health.

"This applies to all age groups as we are beginning to see similar trends in New Brunswick as in other provinces regarding the variants," she said.

"Younger individuals are being hospitalized. We must all support one another by following the rules."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: