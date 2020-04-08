N. B. COVID-19 roundup: Premier Higgs and top doctor to provide virus update Monday

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell will provide their first COVID-19 news conference since urging residents to stay home and avoid family gatherings over the Easter weekend.

Last week, Higgs said New Brunswickers were doing what Public Health was asking of them to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.

But he made it clear all that could change if people take part in social gatherings over the long weekend.

The news conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

Meanwhile, the province announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 114.

The number of recoveries hovers around 70 people.

Here is a roundup of other developments.

Sixty-six of those cases are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, seven are the result of community transmission and five remain under investigation, a government release said Sunday.

Two more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 12. Five of those have already been discharged, and three of the remaining are in intensive care.

More people seeking mental health support

Since the COVID-19 outbreak first started, counsellors are seeing a jump in new clients looking for emotional support.

While some counsellors have decided to close their offices, others are finding creative ways to work with their clients. This could include everything from online Zoom conferences, creating YouTube channels or simply picking up the phone and having a conversation.

"We're trying to do as much as we can," said Joan Wright, senior psychologist and owner of the Joan Wright & Associates and MindShift clinic in the Fredericton area.

The Canadian Psychological Association is also offering mental health support to front-line health service providers. A number of psychologists from each province have volunteered to provide psychological services to those individuals.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Mental Health Association of New Brunswick is providing a number of free services for people struggling to maintain their mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those include live webinars about topics such as self-compassion, coping with anxiety, having a healthy work-life balance and talking to children about COVID-19.

Theatre company asks for letters from self-isolation

Theatre New Brunswick wants people to share how they're coping with self-isolation during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The project is called, Dear Rona - Letters from Lockdown.

We want to hear from you! Dear Rona – Letters from Lockdown is a new collaborative creation project inspired by our current state of affairs. Share your story and help build something special from these uncertain times. <a href="https://t.co/Hr3IhAkteC">https://t.co/Hr3IhAkteC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tnbdearrona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tnbdearrona</a> <a href="https://t.co/YWAhUHS8kl">pic.twitter.com/YWAhUHS8kl</a> —@TheatreNB

"Personally I'm getting to sewing projects I always wanted to do … I think a lot of us are doing stuff like that, which is nice," said Natasha MacLellan, Theatre New Brunswick's artistic director.

"Rediscovering your own house. All the books on your bookshelf you thought you would read someday."

The theatre group has plans to use those stories in a future performance project.

People can send their letters to Theatre New Brunswick's address or email dearrona@tnb.nb.ca

What to do if you have symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough or breathlessness. In this case, residents should: