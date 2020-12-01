N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Teachers feel 'anxious' and 'stressed' in pandemic

Teachers are feeling stressed and anxious throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Union says.

Rick Cuming said teachers are also expressing concern for their students, colleagues and their own family members.

"They're experiencing less preparation time," he said."They're experiencing more supervision to keep kids safe."

He said teachers have been forced to supervise kids over recess and lunch, just to make sure no one is talking while their masks are off.

Some teachers are even struggling to get someone to cover their class so they can go to the washroom

What this year is about, is survival. - Rick Cuming, president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Union

"They really don't have any downtime whatsoever."

And now, teachers are setting their sights on Christmas vacation at the end of the month.

"They're sort of pushing through to get there."

Some students aren't even showing up to class due to the province's recent decision to roll back certain regions to the orange phase.

"That is the best place for students to get their social needs, their mental health, their overall well-being met," he said. "That's the best place for teaching to occur."

During Tuesday's news briefing, Education Minister Dominic Cardy said New Brunswick students and teachers could get an extended holiday because of the pandemic.

Rick Cuming, president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Union, says teachers feel overworked and underprepared for classes because they are too busy protecting students against COVID-19. (CBC)

"It is one of the measures that we are considering right now to see if it would allow us to reduce stress for the school staff and also students and their parents," Cardy said.

"But it is only one element on a long list of things considered every day," he said.

The Christmas break is currently scheduled for Dec. 18 until Jan. 3.

Cuming said he wasn't surprised by the announcement, as this has been happening in different jurisdictions across the country.

"What this year is about, is survival," he said.

100 international students feel isolated in Moncton

Students and administrators at the University of Moncton say they think adequate measures are in place to limit the spread of a COVID-19 outbreak on campus.

Three positive cases were confirmed there on Monday.

Students federation president Alexandre Arseneau said there's been adequate information and limited activity on campus, but he'd like to see more resources put into mental health supports, especially for the approximately 100 international students who are essentially trapped in residence.

Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the University of Moncton. (CBC)

"If we want to prevent outbreaks," said Arseneau. "We need to make sure that these people don't feel the need to not follow the restrictions."

"We need to make sure these students have all the help and everything they need."

University president and vice-chancellor Denis Prud'homme said online medical and mental health services are available to students.

Prud'homme said a survey was done at mid-term to see what was going well and what needed improvement.

He said the university administration is asking professors to help identify and refer students in need.

"We asked the profs to be aware a little bit more this year because students are not in class, but to make sure they remind the students if they have any problems to make them known so they could recommend them to the services that are available for them."

Arseneau said it's turning out to be a difficult and disappointing academic year.

"We've seen our tuition go up 16 per cent just during the global pandemic. And the quality of the education online often doesn't respect the norms."

University president and vice-chancellor Denis Prud'homme said online medical and mental health services are available to students. (Submitted by the University of Moncton)

Prud'homme defended the value of education being delivered as "fair" and "good."

"We believe that we provide the best quality in the situation of this crisis, just like every university," he said.

He added that it would likely improve as professors get used to remote learning technology.

The school is not currently considering offering any kind of rebate, he said, but it will try to keep fee increases for next year to a minimum, as it tries to deal with a $10 million deficit.

72 active cases of COVID-19

There are now 72 active cases in the Saint John region, including four of the seven new confirmed cases reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

The new Saint John cases include one person under the age of 19, one person in their 20s and two people in their 50s, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said Tuesday that the superspreader event occurred at two venues over the course of one evening in Saint John and was directly responsible for 60 confirmed cases in Zone 2. (Government of New Brunswick)

The other three new cases are in the Fredericton region: one person under 19, one person in their 50s and one person in their 60s.

The total number of active cases in the province now stands at 116. No one is in hospital, Russell told reporters at a COVID-19 briefing in Fredericton, the first one held since last Thursday.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday and 11 more people recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 116. (CBC)

New Brunswick has had 508 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. Seven people have died and 385 have recovered.

A total of 126,678 tests have been conducted so far.

Potential public exposure warnings for Saint John, Moncton, Fredericton

New Brunswick Public Health has identified four new possible public public exposures to COVID-19 in Saint John. They include:

Cask and Kettle on Nov. 17, at 112 Prince William St., between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Saint John.

on Nov. 17, at 112 Prince William St., between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Saint John. Churchill's Pub on Nov. 20, at 8 Grannan St., between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saint John.

on Nov. 20, at 8 Grannan St., between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saint John. Picaroons on Nov. 21, at 30 Canterbury St., between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Saint John.

on Nov. 21, at 30 Canterbury St., between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Saint John. Thandi's Restaurant on Nov. 21 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. 33 Canterbury St., Saint John

Anyone who visited these places during the identified times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who develops any COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online to schedule a test.

Public Health has also warned of the following possible exposures to the virus in the Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton areas, including gyms, stores, bars, restaurants and on flights.

Saint John area

Vito's Restaurant on Nov. 16, 111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

on Nov. 16, 111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Cora Breakfast and Lunch on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., 39 King St., Saint John

on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., 39 King St., Saint John Goodlife Fitness McAllister Place on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., 519 Westmorland Rd., , Saint John.

on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., 519 Westmorland Rd., , Saint John. NBCC Grandview campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., 950 Grandview Ave., Saint John.

campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., 950 Grandview Ave., Saint John. Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., 47 Clark Rd., Rothesay

on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., 47 Clark Rd., Rothesay Big Tide Brewing Company at 47 Princess St. on Nov. 16, between 12:30 to 2 p.m., Saint John.

at 47 Princess St. on Nov. 16, between 12:30 to 2 p.m., Saint John. Java Moose at 84 Prince William St. Nov. 16, between 2 to 2:30 p.m., Saint John.

Flights into Saint John:

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8421 on Nov. 17 and 18 from Kelowna to Vancouver, arrived at 8 p.m.



on Nov. 17 and 18 from Kelowna to Vancouver, arrived at 8 p.m. Air Canada Flight 314 on Nov. 17 and 18 from Vancouver to Montreal, arrived at 07:11 a.m.



on Nov. 17 and 18 from Vancouver to Montreal, arrived at 07:11 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8792 on Nov. 17 and 18, from Montreal to Saint John arrived at 9:22 p.m.

Moncton

RD Maclean Co. Ltd. on Nov. 16, 17 and 18 at 200 St. George St., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

GoodLife Fitness on Nov. 21 at 555 Dieppe Blvd, Dieppe, between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Keg Steakhouse and Bar at 576 Main St. on Nov. 17, between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Flights into Moncton:

Air Canada Flight 178 on Nov. 19 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 5:58 a.m.



on Nov. 19 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 5:58 a.m. Air Canada Flight 404 on Nov. 19 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m.



on Nov. 19 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8902 on Nov. 19 from Montreal to Moncton, arrived at 4:17 p.m.

Fredericton area

The Snooty Fox on Nov. 18 and 19, 66 Regent St., between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ​​​​​​

on Nov. 18 and 19, 66 Regent St., between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ​​​​​​ GoodLife Fitness Fredericton on Nov. 18 at 1174 Prospect St. between 10:20 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Nov. 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

on Nov. 18 at 1174 Prospect St. between 10:20 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Nov. 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. The YMCA of Fredericton on Nov. 17 at 570 York St. throughout the evening.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: