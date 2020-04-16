N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No new cases, but state of emergency extended 14 days

New Brunswick has no new cases of COVID-19, the chief medical officer of health announced Thursday.

"This is good news, but we must not lose focus," Dr. Jennifer Russell told reporters during the daily update in Fredericton.

The actions being taken are slowing the spread and building barriers the virus cannot cross, but everyone needs to continue to stay home as much as possible, stressed Russell.

One case can quickly spread to three other people through close contacts, she said. Within a matter of weeks, that can quickly multiply to 2,187 cases.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the state of emergency has been extended for another 14 days.

The declaration will continue to be extended in two-week increments until the government is confident it is not longer needed, he said.

The total number of cases confirmed since March stands at 117.

Sixty-six are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, and nine are the result of community transmission. There are no cases under investigation.

Dr. Jennifer Russell provided an update to reporters in Fredericton on Thursday. (Photo: Government of New Brunswick)

During the pandemic, 12 people have been hospitalized and seven have since been discharged. Five patients remain in hospital, including three in intensive care.

To date, 77 people have recovered.

Restrictions could be eased if border stayed shut, ex-official says

A slow reopening of New Brunswick, while keeping the borders closed, could be a safe step forward, New Brunswick's former chief medical officer of health says.

It's been almost one month since Premier Blaine Higgs declared a state of emergency, giving the government broad powers to enforce business closures and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"It's important that we start freeing up people as best we can and moving on the economy as quickly as we can, while recognizing that we still have a serious disease to deal with and mitigate," Dr. Eilish Cleary said Thursday.

The province confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. No new cases were reported Tuesday and only two new cases were reported on Monday.

Although further testing is required to confirm there are few to no cases of community transmission, Cleary said it's time to move with caution to the next phase.

She said that phase would include allowing businesses to start reopening, with caution, and letting friends visit each other. Gatherings should still be banned, Cleary said.

There is a total of 117 COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick. (Photo: CBC News)

All of the restrictions have bought the province time, she said, and have created a safer space within New Brunswick.

"We've closed up our borders, we've hunkered down to ride out the storm," Cleary said.

"And although we need more evidence to prove it, the signs are that we've been successful so far."

Cleary made it clear this coronavirus hasn't gone away and is likely to stay for a while yet. Quick detection of the virus is also still needed, even when restrictions are reduced.

"We will continue to see more cases from now until the time we have a vaccine."

Cleary compared New Brunswick to a hedgehog crumpling into a prickly ball to protect itself.

"Just like the hedgehog eventually needs to come out and get some food and water or it will die, what we're doing at the moment is not sustainable."

Dr. Eilish Cleary, New Brunswick's former chief medical officer of health, said businesses could soon slowly start to reopen and friends could soon visit each other. ((CBC))

She said the province should also identify and move to protect vulnerable populations, such as residents of long-term care homes and prisons, by conducting more tests.

"We have to pay particular attention to protect the residents and the staff there," Cleary said.

Contaminated test kits delivered from China

Thousands of kits meant to screen for COVID-19 delivered to New Brunswick from a supplier in China last week were contaminated and unusable.

Dr. Richard Garceau, a microbiologist-infectologist at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, told Radio-Canada more than 6,400 test kits were contaminated.

"As soon as we received them, we realized that they were all contaminated with bacteria … In addition to being contaminated, the product was defective," Garceau said.

The kits included swabs and sterilized tubes.

When asked by a reporter Wednesday about how many test kits the province has, Premier Blaine Higgs said "there are plenty of test kits" to meet the demand for testing.

"Supplies are not restricting our ability to provide maximum health care and testing that we need to do, as it's decided to be done," Higgs said.

Dental offices remain closed but still able to help

Dental offices across the province are still closed, but dentists are on call to treat patients in emergencies.

Paul Blanchard, executive director of the New Brunswick Dental Society, said people shouldn't shy away from contacting their dentist if they're experiencing pain.

There are four categories of emergencies: oral facial trauma, significant infection, prolonged bleeding that doesn't stop after 15 minutes, and major pain that can't be managed with over-the-counter drugs.

Resources are being centralized, so only some dentists in major areas, such as Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton and Edmundston, are available to treat emergency situations.

Regular teeth cleanings are not considered an emergency and should be rescheduled once dentist offices are open again.

"In normal times I would say prevention is important, but right now we are under a state of emergency and those services … are not considered to be emergency services," Blanchard said.

The majority of cases are being managed over the phone.

"The dentists aren't in the office, but they are checking the machines."

Blachard said dentists have enough personal protective equipment if they were to encounter a possible situation involving COVID-19.

Restaurants push government to make alcohol a takeout option

Some restaurant owners are pushing the province to change its liquor laws to allow businesses to offer alcohol as part of takeout meals.

Restaurants have been forced to provide takeout and contactless delivery to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Right now, it's against the law to sell alcohol off-site.

Jennie Wilson, co-owner of 11th Mile in Fredericton, would like to offer customers wine, beer and cocktails as takeout to pair with meals.

"We do think this idea of providing alcohol along with our meals would further the idea that [customers] are having an 11th Mile experience at home," Wilson said.

Shawna Foster, co-owner of MOCO Downtown, also hopes the government moves swiftly to change the law.

"The sooner, the better," Foster said.

The Department of Public Safety said it's aware restaurants want to offer alcohol and is reviewing the law.

"We're looking for ways to make money now," Wilson said.

"Offering alcohol as a to-go option allows customers to support businesses in another way."

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, a new or worsening cough, and breathlessness, as well as sore throat, headache and runny nose. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: