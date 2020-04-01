N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Chief medical officer of health shares virus update

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer health, will be addressing reporters at a news conference this afternoon.

Higgs and Russell have been providing daily news updates surrounding COVID-19 over the past few weeks. They will be speaking with reporters at 2:30 p.m.

New Brunswick has 10 new cases of COVID-19, including the first confirmed case in the Miramichi region, the chief medical officer of health announced Thursday, bringing the province's total to 91.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, is urging New Brunswickers to seek out reliable information and ensure the truth 'does not become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.' (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Three people remain in hospital, including the first case in intensive care, Dr. Jennifer Russell said during her daily news conference in Fredericton.

Here is a roundup of other developments:

Saint John men's shelter moves to new location, open 24/7

Outflow Men's Shelter has extended its hours and moved to a new location to wait out the pandemic.

The shelter is now open 24/7 and has relocated to the Boys and Girls Club, located at 1 Paul Harris St.

Outflow Men's Shelter was located at 162 Waterloo St., an old baptist church built in 1842. The shelter moved to a new location earlier this week so that its staff and residents could practice physical distancing.

"As we move forward, I think there'll be some some different ideas of how we can approach this and, you know, keep guys busy, but apart from one another," said Jayme Hall, executive director of Outflow Ministry.

Outflow Ministry operates the men's shelter and several social enterprises in the city, including Catapult Coffee.

The new shelter space also has a TV lounge area, although staff have to limit the number of people allowed in the room at once.

Plexiglass barriers have been erected between beds and at the intake area, to protect staff when a new person enters the shelter.

There are 30 men staying there.

Hall expects the shelter will stay at the Boys and Girls Club for at least three months.

Northside Market closes in Fredericton

The Northside Market in Fredericton has permanently closed, leaving dozens of vendors without a place to sell their products.

The market made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday night, blaming the closure on the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are all unsure how long it will take to be back to normal or what normal will be," said owner Peter Perry in the Facebook post.

"We are all experiencing hardship and uncertainty."

Many vendors are struggling to find a new home for their businesses and have been left wondering why they weren't told about the closure sooner.

A number of businesses have been posting their concerns over Facebook and have been looking for new locations to set up, including Ginger Beef Company and Buttercream Dreams Fredericton.

The Facebook post has since been taken down.

Codiac Soccer gives out free balls

Codiac Soccer is working to keep their players engaged while the season is on hold.

The club posts a challenge for its players daily online, said Kyle Reade, Codiac Soccer's technical director.

The club has also been placing soccer balls on people's lawns to encourage new people to partake in the sport.

Anyone who reaches out to the club and doesn't have a soccer ball is eligible for a free one, Reade said.

So far the club has given out more than 150 free soccer balls in the Moncton area.

Moncton area man asks government to contact people exposed on flights

A Moncton area man says public health officials should be notifying airplane passengers if they were on a flight with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Tony Austen says his wife had no idea she may have been exposed to the coronavirus until they saw it on the news. Austen's wife, Tish, did not want to do an interview with CBC.

Tish Austen had travelled to Montreal to visit her twin sister and returned home on Air Canada flight 8900, one of the flights where a passenger later tested positive for COVID-19.

"I do think that public health, once they have the knowledge that somebody on the plane was ill, then they should be contacting the airline, retrieving the passenger list … and then informing them to self–isolate," Austen said.

Why are we told to keep two arm lengths from others during the pandemic? Here's a detailed explanation, with facts from Dr. Alfredo Américo Miroli, immunologist from the National University of Tucumán in Argentina. 2:21

Austen and his wife have not experienced any symptoms of COVID-19.

There are six flights where passengers are currently suspected for being at risk of COVID-19, including:

Sunwing Flight WG445 arriving to Moncton on March 20 from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Air Transat Flight TS2653 arriving to Moncton on March 18 from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Air Canada Flight AC7518 departing from Toronto on March 17 and arriving in Moncton on March 18.

Air Canada flight 8900 from Montreal to Moncton on March 16.

WestJet flight 3456 arriving to Moncton March 16 from Toronto.

WestJet flight 3440 arriving to Moncton on March 8 from Toronto.

What to do if you have symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough or breathlessness. In this case, residents should: