N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Charities suffer major drop in donations after fundraisers cancelled

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, charities across New Brunswick are wondering how they're going to raise money since they're not able to host fundraising events.

David Hickey, spokesperson for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, said his organization had to cancel and postpone four major events, which accounts for 40 per cent of its revenue.

"It's top of mind for us," he said. "Our need in the community isn't going away."

One of the major events was the Hockey Heroes Weekend, where participants get to skate on the ice with NHL and Olympic hockey players. This event, which was scheduled for May, typically brings in more than $1 million for the New Brunswick organization. It has been rescheduled for the fall.

Hickey said all charities are "feeling the pinch," especially with the state of the economy and regular donors being laid off from work.

"It's extremely uncertain times," he said.

Christa Baldwin, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association of New Brunswick, said spring is typically a popular time for fundraising.

"We're really having to take a look at our budget and what our priorities are," Baldwin said.

Imagine Canada is projecting that three months of mandated social distancing and the economic downturn associated with COVID-19 will cause charities to lose $9.5 billion and layoff more than 117,000 employees.

Imagine Canada is in discussions with the federal government to create an emergency and stabilization fund, including cash grants to charities and nonprofits and interest free loans.

33 confirmed cases

The province had a total of 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. Government has removed the number of tests that have come back negative, one of the cuts in information being provides to the public. Earlier this week, the government stopped letting the public know whether the cases were male or female. It has never revealed the municipalities the cases are in and has provided little detail about the travel of those infected.

On Thursday, government said there were more than 1,700 tests that came back negative.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs will provide their daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

Here is a roundup of other developments.

Deferring property tax payments

During a COVID-19 committee panel, Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said the province should consider deferring property tax payments to provide relief to residents who have recently lost work.

Premier Blaine Higgs said his government is assessing property tax deferments on a case-by-case basis.

Those who haven't been impacted by layoffs will still have to pay property taxes by the deadline, Higgs said..

He said the government's revenue has dropped "dramatically" and it needs some money in that stream to backstop gaps in the federal government relief package.

"We want to see everyone get through this time period," Higgs said.

No April report cards

Staff in Anglophone West School District, said the district and officials with the Department of Education, will continue to work on plans for a continuation of learning despite the closure of schools, superintendent David McTimoney says.

"Students and parents should not expect specific instruction from their teachers until early April," he said in an email.

"A plan for continued learning will be communicated with everyone when it is ready. The current focus is on safety, health, well-being and families."

There will be no April report cards across the province and all school playgrounds are now closed to the public and signs will be posted as soon as possible.

Community transmission is likely

During the COVID-19 committee panel Higgs said it would be "naive" to think that community transmission isn't happening in the province.

"To say we wouldn't have some community spread — I certainly couldn't make that statement," Higgs said during a provincewide panel discussion on CBC's Information Morning.

Higgs said it's too early to tell whether the measurements his government has put in place, such as declaring a state of emergency, will be successful in offsetting the effects of COVID-19.

"Over the next several weeks, I guess, we'll see whether it's working or not."

Higgs said his government will continue to urge New Brunswickers to take the necessary health precautions.

What to do if you have any symptoms?

