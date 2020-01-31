N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Union worries nurses are being exposed to virus

Nurses have growing concerns about the unknowns that come with treating people who might have COVID-19, the president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union says.

Paula Doucet said some people experiencing COVID-19 are still showing up at emergency rooms instead of calling 811 beforehand and visiting one of the province's eight testing centres.

"It's a question of which data, which resources are we using to ensure that frontline workers have the proper protection required for this virus," Doucet said.

A security guard stands outside a COVID-19 testing site in downtown Fredericton. (Photo: Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

Nurses unions across the country and other health-care unions are following the guidelines from the Public Health Agency of Canada, along with the guidelines from the U.S. and Europe.

"We are advocating for, at the minimum, a precautionary principle until more is known."

Hospitals in Ontario have had to ration protective equipment for nurses .

There are two testing sites in Fredericton. One is located at the old Daily Gleaner office on Prospect Street. The second is in front of the Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre. (Photo: Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

The New Brunswick Nurses Union hasn't been told how many masks are available but has been reassured by government there's "ample supply."

The chief medical officer of health announced Wednesday.New Brunswick had eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 26.

Why are we told to keep two arm lengths from others during the pandemic? Here's a detailed explanation, with facts from Dr. Alfredo Américo Miroli, immunologist from the National University of Tucumán in Argentina. 2:21

All eight of the new cases are directly or indirectly travel-related, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, including two people who had been on a cruise.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Russell will be giving their daily briefing about the illness at 2:30 p.m.

Small businesses at risk of folding

Some Fredericton businesses are not sure they will be able to reopen once the pandemic ends.

Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, said she's received calls from businesses that are already asking about steps they need to take to declare bankruptcy.

Ross said business owners are scared.

"They have not ever in their careers encountered any situation that would come close to what they're experiencing in these times," Ross said.

Ross said the 10 per cent wage subsidy offered by the federal government is not enough to offset the loss in business revenue.

Caribou mine halts production

The company that operates the Caribou underground mine near Bathurst has announced it is stopping production for the foreseeable future because of a plunging zinc price and the coronavirus pandemic..

British Columbia-based Trevali Mining Corp. announced Thursday it's shifting the mine into care and maintenance mode but offered no timeline for when the mine could resume production.

Trevali mines for zinc, lead and silver at the property and had employed about 370 people. A news release says the company will provide "transition assistance" to its workforce in addition to severance, though no specifics were provided.

Watch for suspected child abuse

Social workers are urging the public to watch for signs of child abuse and neglect in their community, as vulnerable children are told to stay at home with their parents during the COVID-19 crisis.

With children out of school for an indefinite period of time, those who are dealing with abuse at home have lost a place they can go to escape, according to Sylvie LeBlanc, a youth social worker at Dieppe's Boreal Centre.

"For a lot of people, when we think of home, it's supposed to be a safe place," said LeBlanc, who offers therapy to children who've been physically, sexually or emotionally abused.

"But for these type of kids, it's not a safe place. Being at home right now, it's probably one of their worst nightmares."

Missing school also means that teachers and guidance counsellors — a major source of referrals to child protection — won't be able to see vulnerable children every day and monitor how they're doing.

What to do if you have any symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough or breathlessness. In this case, residents should: