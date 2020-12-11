N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Virus a 'slap in the face' for Edmundston hospital

A doctor in northern New Brunswick says he's frustrated by misinformation spreading about COVID-19, especially since the Edmundston area moved back to the orange phase last week.

Dr. John Tobin, head of the family medicine department in Zone 4 for the Vitalite Health Network, has seen an increase of misinformation about the virus.

He has seen suggestions that it isn't real, and that masks don't work and the new Pfizer vaccine is just manipulation by the pharmaceutical industry.

"This thing is for real," said Tobin, who has been practicing for almost 30 years.

"I've never seen anything like this in my entire career."

He's also seen a lot of people pointing fingers and is reminding them to be kind.

"To get through this pandemic, we need to be positive with each other," said Tobin, whose uncle is on a ventilator in Quebec right now.

The Edmundston area, also known as Zone four, moved into orange-level restrictions last week because of increased cases and an outbreak at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

Public Health has said seven of the cases are employees at the hospital and 24 workers are self-isolating. It warns the hospital's ability to provide service could be impacted if case numbers were to rise.

"It's kind of like a slap in the face," said Tobin. "This virus is really insidious and tends to come up when you least expect it."

Tobin wouldn't comment about the cases at the hospital because they're being investigated by New Brunswick Public Health.

He did say elective surgeries and appointments have been put on hold to deal with the virus. And hospital rooms are ready for possible COVID-19 patients.

"We're pretty up to par and ready."

Although everything seems to be under control now, he expects a second — and even a third round — of COVID-19 tests to take place this week.

"We need to suspect every patient as a potential carrier."

Tobin said his team has been working hard since COVID-19 made its way into the Edmundston hospital. He's just hopeful they can keep going on adrenalin until vaccines are readily available.

"They're really work horses in here and they want to get through this as soon as possible," he said.

65 active cases of COVID-19

Public Health announced two new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Sunday.

Both cases involved individuals in theirs 60s in the Fredericton region, also known as Zone three.

Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

There are 65 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Three people are in hospital and two in intensive care.

The province has reported a total of 557 cases since the virus broke.

There have been eight deaths from COVID-19 so far in the province during the pandemic.

Exposure notification

Public Health added three new flights Friday to its list of possible exposures. A person who has tested positive may have been infectious while travelling on Dec. 4 on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8372 from Fort McMurray to Calgary.

Air Canada Flight 144 from Calgary to Toronto.

Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton.

Anyone who travelled on these flights should "continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick," the advisory said.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

