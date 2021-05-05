Moncton school closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

A school in Moncton is closed today because of potential COVID-19 exposure.

In a letter to parents, the Francophone South School District said Mascaret Middle School will be closed for the day.

"Because of the variants in the province, in consultation with Public Health, we have decided to close the school this Wednesday," the letter said in French.

The district asked parents to avoid child care for students, to limit their contacts during the day.

No other details were available.

"Further information will be communicated to you during the day on Wednesday."