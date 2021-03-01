Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The case is an individual 30 to 39 years old in the Miramichi region, Zone 7. The person is self-isolating, and the case is under investigation.

The Zone 7 case brings the number of zones with zero active cases down to three from Sunday's count of four. Currently, the Fredericton, Campbellton and Bathurst regions have zero active cases.

There are now 36 active cases in New Brunswick.

The number of confirmed cases in the past year is 1,431. Since Sunday, three people have recovered for a total of 1,367 recoveries.

There have been 27 deaths.

Two patients are in hospital, and both are in intensive care. A total of 229,237 tests have been conducted, including 458 since Sunday's report.

Vaccine clinics planned for this week

Clinics for more than 2,400 residents at 121 licensed long-term care facilities are slated to take place this week, Public Health said in a news release Monday.

First-dose clinics for residents of all licensed long-term care facilities are expected to be completed by the week of March 14.

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, updated Monday afternoon, the current vaccine numbers are as follows:

46,775 doses received

doses received 33,741 doses administered

doses administered 13,034 doses held in reserve for second shot and planned clinics

doses held in reserve for second shot and planned clinics 12,142 fully vaccinated (with two of the required two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: