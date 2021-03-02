N.B. COVID-19 roundup: New case reported at Miramichi Valley High School

The Anglophone North School District announced a positive case of COVID-19 at Miramichi Valley High School.

In a tweet sent out Monday night, the school district said it's working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who might have been in contact with the case.

ASD-N is informing of a positive COVID-19 case in Miramichi Valley High School. We are currently working with Public Health officials. To read the full letter from the Superintendent, which includes further info, please visit <a href="https://t.co/JFqm2fKVl7">https://t.co/JFqm2fKVl7</a> —@asdnnb

"It is natural to want to know if your child may have been exposed to the virus," said Mark Donovan, superintendent of Anglophone North School District in a message to parents.

"Public Health officials will inform those who are at risk of the next steps, but to protect the privacy of students and school personnel, other details including names, will not be released."

1 new case of COVID-19 reported

Meanwhile, Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The case is an individual 30 to 39 years old in the Miramichi region, Zone 7. The person is self-isolating, and the case is under investigation.

There are currently 36 active cases in the province. (CBC News)

The Zone 7 case brings the number of zones with zero active cases down to three from Sunday's count of four. Currently, the Fredericton, Campbellton and Bathurst regions have zero active cases.

There are now 36 active cases in New Brunswick.

The number of confirmed cases in the past year is 1,431. Since Sunday, three people have recovered for a total of 1,367 recoveries.

There have been 27 deaths. Two people are hospitalized and in intensive care.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: