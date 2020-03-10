64 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes as province adjusts to no restrictions

New Brunswick has active COVID-19 outbreaks at 64 long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, figures released Thursday by the Department of Social Development show.

And soon, they will have to foot at least some of the added expenses themselves, a spokesperson suggested.

A total of 673 people are infected.

Fifty-one people have died in the outbreaks, including 30 at nursing homes, 17 at special care homes and four at memory care homes.

They died some time during the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave, which began in early January, according to department spokesperson Rebecca Howland. She did not provide any dates.

New Brunswick lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, when the emergency order ended.

But long-term care facilities continue to follow Public Health guidance "to protect those who are vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalization," the Department of Health has said.

"The facilities have been advised of the policies and protective measures, including the wearing of masks and isolating those who are ill, to address any outbreaks of COVID-19," it said in a news release.

Visitors are required to wear a mask, however, they may remove their mask when in a resident's room at the resident's discretion, according to the release. "The Department of Social Development will continue to ensure that standards and policies are followed through regular inspections," it said.

"Public Health officials understand the facilities will work to establish a balance between ensuring an appropriate level of protection for residents and allowing access to visitors, especially family members."

Howland said outbreaks continue to be under the mandate of Public Health, and it will declare when an outbreak is over. The Department of Social Development is working closely with them, she said.

"The safety of residents in our long-term care homes has always been a priority for us and remains one as we transition to life after the pandemic," Howland said in an emailed statement.

"The Department of Social Development is providing support and working with facilities to regain autonomy. During this transition, facilities will receive the tools they need moving forward.

"The Department will continue to cover the costs of emergency cleaning and meals during an outbreak until April 30."

She did not clarify what will occur after that date.

Breakdown of cases

Howland declined to release the names or locations of the outbreak facilities, citing confidentiality.

But the majority of the outbreaks, 29, are at special care homes, where 214 residents and 76 staff have tested positive.

Nursing homes account for 20 of the outbreaks, affecting 165 residents and 121 staff.

Nine community residences have outbreaks, with 39 residents and 28 staff infected.

Four of the outbreaks are at memory care homes, where 11 residents and seven staff are ill.

And the other two are at generalist care homes, with a total of nine residents and three staff impacted.

As of last month, 96.8 per cent of residents in long-term care had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Howland had said.

She could not immediately say what the booster rate was but did say all eligible residents were offered boosters during the booster immunization clinics in long-term care facilities last November.

"Boosters will continue to be offered as more residents become eligible to ensure that all residents are up to date on their vaccinations," she added.

"Social Development continues to work with long-term care facilities to bring back a sense of normality and will continue to offer support as we work toward that," Howland said.

"We thank everyone for their hard work and dedication in keeping New Brunswick's seniors safe. This does not go unnoticed and we sincerely appreciate it."

There are about 540 long-term care homes across the province with roughly 12,000 residents and close to 13,000 staff.