N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province won't open border to P.E.I. before July

New Brunswick families might not be the only ones bubbling together this summer.

Premier Blaine Higgs has been adamant about keeping provincial borders closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but he's talked about a possible exception for Prince Edward Island.

On Friday, he suggested a timeframe for opening up the border with P.E.I., which has only seen one case of COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

"I don't see it happening before July," Higgs said during a call-in show on Information Morning Fredericton.

There have been 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. (CBC News)

Higgs and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King have been monitoring coronavirus activity in each other's provinces since the virus arrived in Canada this winter.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., with 24 considered recovered, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Thursday. New Brunswick, with 118 confirmed cases, almost all of them resolved, hasn't had a new case in 12 days.

Higgs and P.E.I. Premier Dennis King have been joking about the two provinces bubbling together during the pandemic. (Government of New Brunswick/Submitted)

Higgs said he and King have joked about bubbling together if these conditions continue.

"That's a big bubble and we're not quite there yet," Higgs said.

Schools consider restrictions for reopening in the fall

If New Brunswick gets a second wave of COVID-19, it's possible students will have to continue their studies online in the fall, Education Minister Dominic Cardy said Friday.

"We can't predict what the virus is going to do," he said.

He said the Department of Education is still trying to strengthen online learning for students.

"It's absolutely possible that we will have further periods when we go back to a stricter lockdown for hopefully brief periods of time."

Online learning could be extended for students if second wave of COVID-19 hits New Brunswick, Education Minister Dominic Cardy says. (Photo: CBC News)

New Brunswick schools will need to take extra precautions if they reopen in the fall.

Since most school hallways are narrow, maintaining physical distancing will be difficult but still required.

Cardy said schools will likely have to tape arrows to the floor to signify what directions students and teachers can walk, similar to grocery stores.

He said more stringent measures like temperature checks before entering schools might also be enforced.

"All those are things that folks in the department are working on," Cardy said.

Province to share virus update

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be providing a virus update in Fredericton this afternoon. (Government of New Brunswick/Submitted)

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell will provide their regular weekday update on voronavirus at 2:30 p.m. today.

Out of the 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19, there are four people living with the virus in New Brunswick. There is no one in hospital.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. Symptoms include fever, a new or worsening cough, breathlessness, sore throat, headache and runny nose.

More symptoms were added to the list this week, including: a new onset of fatigue, a new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, and loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell. In children, purple markings on the fingers or toes are also a symptom.

If you have two of these symptoms, you should: