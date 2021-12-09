COVID-19 outbreak declared on 5th unit at Moncton Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on a fifth unit at the Moncton Hospital — the COVID-19 unit — after three staff tested positive, the Horizon Health Network announced Thursday.

An outbreak is declared if two or more health-care workers in the same department test positive within 14 days, and it's determined the infection occurred within the hospital, it said in a news release.

"Our investigation has shown this transmission occurred in the hospital setting," it said in a news release.

In the past two and a half weeks, outbreaks have also been declared on the family medicine and palliative care unit, Unit 3600, rehabilitation unit, Unit 4400, stroke and family medicine unit, Unit 4600, and family practice and geriatric unit, Unit 5100.

A total of 32 patients and 11 staff have tested positive to date in connection with the five outbreaks.

Seven of the 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the province were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at the Moncton Hospital, Saint John Regional Hospital and Miramichi Regional Hospital, according to Public Health. Most of these people are exhibiting "mild to moderate" symptoms, it said.

"We want to reassure the public that Horizon is working diligently to control and contain these outbreaks and using our expertise and resources as efficiently as possible," the statement said.

The Moncton Hospital has comprehensive infection prevention and control precautions, such as enhanced cleaning and personal protective equipment (PPE), already in place on the COVID-19 unit, Unit 6600, Horizon said.

Staff on the unit are being regularly tested and so far, no other cases have been identified, it said. "All inpatients on this unit are already COVID-19 positive and doing well."

There are currently six patients on the COVID-19 unit, all related to the outbreak, and one in intensive care.

Patients on outbreak units were tested on Monday, and were being tested again Thursday.

"We are continuing to test patients on other units of the hospital to ensure there are no other asymptomatic cases (sentinel surveillance); no cases have resulted from this testing," Horizon said.

Staff on outbreak units were last tested Tuesday, and will be tested again Dec. 14, "or sooner, as required."

Staff throughout the facility are also being tested.

Essential services continue

The Moncton Hospital is a trauma and tertiary care facility and will continue to provide essential services, Horizon said. Surgeries, labour and birth services, ambulatory care and professional services will continue.

The public will be notified of any temporary service closures or interruptions.

People are asked to visit the emergency department only for emergency services.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases on each of the outbreak units is:

Family medicine and palliative care unit, Unit 3600 — one staff and seven patients

Rehabilitation unit, Unit 4400 — one staff and two patients

Stroke and family medicine unit, Unit 4600 — four staff and 17 patients

Family practice and geriatric unit, Unit 5100 — two staff and six patients

COVID-19 unit, Unit 6600 — three staff

There have been no new cases on Unit 3600 since Nov. 26, on Unit 5100 since Dec. 2, and on Unit 4600 since Monday.