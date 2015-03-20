An elementary school in the Quispamsis area is the latest New Brunswick school to report a case of COVID-19.

An email was sent out to parents at Lakefield Elementary School on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at New Brunswick schools to six since last week, and 11 since the school year began.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy and Dr. Jennifer Russell will be speaking at a news briefing in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The email to Lakefield parents says the kindergarten to Grade 5 school is working with Public Health to identify students and school personnel who might have come into contact with the coronavirus.

"Public health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate," the email said.

"If you are not contacted by Public Health officials, your child can continue to attend school."

Information Morning - Fredericton 14:42 Covid-19 exposures in schools Education Minister Dominic Cardy joined us to talk about going to school in the orange phase, and the COVID-19 cases and exposures in our schools.

The email went on to say that further details will not be released, in order to protect the confidentiality of students and employees.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said Monday that schools will move to online learning right away if there are any risks to students or if the number of cases increases.

How much is too much information in a pandemic?

There's a fine balance between saying too much and not enough during a public health crisis, an associate professor of public policy at the University of British Columbia says.

"Feeling the information is consistent and trustworthy will really help with compliance, so it's completely crucial," said Heidi Tworek, who is also the co-author of Democratic Health Communications during COVID-19: A Rapid Response, which has been featured in the New York Times, Financial Times, CNN and elsewhere.

Tworek spoke to Information Morning Fredericton on Tuesday.

When a crisis emerges, she said people tend to have a lot of anxiety and want as much information as possible.

"At the same time, we have to recognize there is a limit to information authorities may be able reveal," she said.

New Brunswick Public Health has been cautious about how much information it makes available to the public, withholding all details except the health zones where cases have turned up, the ages of the people who tested positive, and whether their cases are travel-related or under investigation.

Although some of her counterparts have used data to show how the disease has spread through a particular area, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, has said she will share only what she's decided the public needs to hear.

Heidi Tworek, an assistant professor in international history and public policy at University of British Columbia, says governments and public health agencies have to be more effective at communicating to the public because disinformation will spread faster than facts. (Glen Kugelstadt/CBC)

There are seven zones in New Brunswick.

However, Zone 3, the Fredericton and River Valley area and the largest zone in the province, contains more than 20 communities.

Tworek said that if New Brunswick Public Health got too specific about where cases are, people in other areas might let their guards down, causing the virus to spread.

"We need to figure out the balance how specific to get ... while at the same time trying not to reveal so much, for example, we're stigmatizing certain people," she said, citing what happened during the early years of AIDS and HIV which caused some stigmatization around gay people.

Russell has also avoided answering questions on other issues related to COVID-19 during the COVID news conferences that have happened on and off since the outbreak started in March.

But there isn't a magic formula, Tworek said.

She said countries around the world have taken different approaches to releasing public health information, partly because they have different laws about privacy, she said.

Some countries are also more transparent. When the respiratory virus first broke out, authorities in Taiwan made a point of being transparent with the public, telling the public it didn't have enough masks to go around and those that were available were needed for health-care workers.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs, have been holding news briefings on and off since COVID-19 made its debut in March. (CBC)

However, countries like Canada have different degrees of disclosure depending on where a person lives. And some members of the public might have more trust in public health authorities than others.

She said the most important objective is for public health officials to build trust with the people they're communicating with. And they can do this by explaining how and why they're making certain decisions.

"It's a very tricky balance."

Saint John mayor asks public to stay calm

Saint John Mayor Don Darling says he's never been happier to have the flu.

Darling received a negative COVID test result Monday. But it's been a roller-coaster experience.

"I am following the rules.," he told Information Morning Saint John on Tuesday. "I'm masked and I've never washed my hands more in my life.

Premier Higgs warns not to travel unless essential as Atlantic bubble shrinks

"There's a fear, there's a shame. I didn't know if folks were going to show up with tiki torches outside my home."

He has been self-isolating since Friday after experiencing several COVID symptoms, including aches, trouble breathing, a cough and fever.

I have a confession to make, last fall I didn't know what the novel coronavirus covid 19 was. Sitting here at 4:50 am typing this update I have a much different understanding.

The Saint John region was recently sent back to the orange phase because of the recent spike in cases.

There are currently 43 active COVID cases in the Saint John region

Darling is reminding residents to stay patient and calm.

"We've seen it in our community, folks speculating and hunting down those that have COVID," he said. "Those that have COVID are human beings."

89 active cases of COVID-19

Both Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I. announced Monday that they were leaving the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks as COVID-19 cases rise in parts of the region.

New Brunswick isn't following suit, although Premier Blaine Higgs is asking people to be cautious about travel outside the province.

New Brunswick Public Health reported 15 new cases on Monday, and one death, a person in their 80s in the Saint John region.

Community spread has not been identified in N.B., despite rising COVID-19 case numbers

Eleven of the new cases are in the Saint John region (Zone 2), three are in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and one in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said at Monday's news conference.

All 15 of the new cases have been "identified and are isolating," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health at a news briefing Monday.

Vehicles lined up to get back into New Brunswick from Prince Edward Island when the Atlantic bubble was still intact this past summer. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

As of Monday, the province had a total of 89 active cases.

Seven people in New Brunswick have died of the disease since the pandemic started.

Moncton and Saint John have both been pushed back to the orange phase of recovery, while the rest of the province has stayed at the less restrictive yellow phase.

Potential public exposure warnings for Saint John, Moncton

New Brunswick Public Health has released the following possible exposure to COVID-19 warnings for locations in Moncton and Saint John, including gyms, stores, bars, restaurants and on flights.

Anyone who visited the following businesses during the identified times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who develops any COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online to schedule a test.

Saint John area

Rothesay Route 1 Big Stop Restaurant on Nov. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. (2870 Route 1, Rothesay).



on Nov. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. (2870 Route 1, Rothesay). Pub Down Under on Nov. 14, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (400 Main St., Saint John)



on Nov. 14, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (400 Main St., Saint John) Fish & Brew on Nov. 14 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (800 Fairville Blvd., Saint John)



on Nov. 14 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (800 Fairville Blvd., Saint John) Cora Breakfast and Lunch on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (39 King St., Saint John).



on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (39 King St., Saint John). Goodlife Fitness McAllister Place on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John).



on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John). NBCC Grandview campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (950 Grandview Ave., Saint John).



campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (950 Grandview Ave., Saint John). Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (47 Clark Rd., Rothesay)

on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (47 Clark Rd., Rothesay) Let's Hummus at 44 Water St. between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Eighty-Three Bar Arcade at 43 Princess St. on Nov. 14 between midnight and 2 a.m.

Callie's Pub at 2 Princess St. on Nov. 14 between midnight and 2 a.m.

O'Leary's Pub at 46 Princess St. on Nov. 14 between midnight and 2 a.m.

Five and Dime Bar at 34 Grannan St. on Nov. 14, between 12:30 to 2:30 a.m

Freddie's Pizza at 27 Charlotte St. on Nov. 14, between 2:30 to 3 a.m.

Big Tide Brewing Company at 47 Princess St. on Nov. 16, between 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Java Moose at 84 Prince William St. Nov. 16, between 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Rocky's Sports Bar at 7 Market Square on Nov. 13, between 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Potential public exposure was also reported on Nov. 14 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Moncton

Fit 4 Les s at 165 Main St. on Nov. 6-12, at various times between 5 p.m. and midnight. Full list on Public Health website.

GoodLife Fitness at Moncton Junction Village Gym on Nov. 6, between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Potential public exposure was also reported on Nov. 9, between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Aldo Shoes at Moncton Champlain Mall on Nov. 6-10 at various times between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

on Nov. 6-10 at various times between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. CEPS Louis-J. Robichaud fitness room at 40 Antonine-Maillet Ave. on Nov. 6, 9, 10 and 12 at various times in the evening from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tandoori Zaika Cuisine and Bar at 196 Robinson St. on Nov. 8, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Keg Steakhouse and Bar at 576 Main St. on Nov. 17, between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Flights into Moncton:

Air Canada Flight 8954 on Nov. 15 from Winnipeg to Toronto, arrived at 8:16 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 on Nov. 15 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:43 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 0992 on Nov. 7 from Mexico City to Toronto, arrived at 7:20 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 on Nov. 7 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:43 p.m.

