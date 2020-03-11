N.B.'s top doctor answers your questions about COVID-19 today

CBC News Brunswick will be hosting a Q&A today with Jennifer Russell, the New Brunswick chief medical officer of health, who will answer your questions related to COVID-19.

The Q&A will be hosted the CBC's Harry Forestell at 12:30 p.m.

What's happening across Canada?

The New Brunswick Health Department announced the province's first case of COVID-19 this week.

The first "presumptive" or probable case of the novel coronavirus was reported Wednesday, and testing at a Winnipeg lab has confirmed the test was positive.

Twelve people in New Brunswick have had negative tests so far, and only people with symptoms are being tested.

Health officials are advising people to wash their hands and avoid touching their faces. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk associated with COVID-19 is low for the general population, but they note that could change quickly.

People who are over 65, have a compromised immune system or underlying health conditions face a higher risk of "more severe outcomes" if they contract the virus — which the WHO says is mild for most who get it.

As of early Friday morning, provinces in Canada were reporting almost 160 presumptive and confirmed cases.