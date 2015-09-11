N.B. customers slam Bell Aliant for price increase amid COVID-19 outbreak

Bell Aliant is facing criticism from customers in New Brunswick for planned price increases for internet service in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it notified customers of the increase in December, but some of them are only seeing it show up on their most recent bills.

That has prompted angry social media posts.

"How dare you take a price increase in the midst of a global pandemic with thousands laid off," said Tanya Clark, a Toronto woman with elderly parents in New Brunswick. "You ought to be reported. … Absolutely disgusting."

Former New Brunswick energy minister Craig Leonard tweeted facetiously that he wanted to thank Bell "for selflessly providing a case study under the 'don't do this' category for future PR trainees."

I see that <a href="https://twitter.com/Bell_Aliant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bell_Aliant</a>'s PR strategy defending increasing prices during a global pandemic is to tell people "we informed you of this in December". I for one, want to thank them for selflessly providing a case study under the "don't do this" category for future PR trainees. —@Craig_Leonard

People responding to Leonard cited increases of $5 to $15.

Fredericton customer Ben Pollock called the increases "beyond unreasonable" at a time when many people have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus. He said he had cancelled his landline and satellite service in protest.

Bell Aliant spokesperson Katie Hatfield said the company told customers about the increases in December 2019.

"Customers saw the increase on their February bills, though some saw it on their March bill because of where they fall in the billing cycle and may have believed it was a new increase," she said.

"We also announced after the COVID-situation began that any new price changes on any service would be postponed indefinitely."

Rogers Communications, Bell's main competitor in New Brunswick, announced last week that rate increases announced in February and scheduled to take effect at the end of April were being postponed until later this year.

Usage cap fees waived

Hatfield also pointed out Bell has waived additional internet charges until April 30 for customers who don't have unlimited data plans, to accommodate people working from home and children being home from school.

Rogers has done the same until the end of May.

Bell has also waived roaming fees for anyone travelling.

Hatfield said overall, internet use on Bell's network is up 60 per cent during the day and 20 per cent in the evening but the network is "performing well."

Rogers spokesperson Heather Robinson said her company was also seeing a spike in online use. "We are continuing to add capacity and manage traffic in real time," she said.