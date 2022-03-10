N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province seeks Order of New Brunswick nominations

The province is seeking nominations for the Order of New Brunswick, and that includes people who have made extraordinary contributions to the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Order of New Brunswick, the highest honour awarded by the province, typically celebrates the achievements of New Brunswickers who have contributed to the province's economic, cultural and social development.

"In my role, I have met many New Brunswickers who lift their communities upward, break down barriers for their peers, and set a standard for excellence in their domains through hard work and perseverance," Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy said in a statement.

"Indeed, it is because of exceptional and committed people that New Brunswickers have been able to respond with such strength and unity to the pandemic effort over the past two years."

Any Canadian citizen who is a present or former long-term resident of the province is eligible for nomination.

Nominations will be accepted until April 1. Recipients will be announced on New Brunswick Day, Aug. 1.

"Over the years, this recognition offered to resilient, selfless people with exceptional know-how has become a unifying moment for our entire province," said Premier Blaine Higgs, "as it highlights individual successes that have consequently become collective."

More than 190 people have been recognized since the Order of New Brunswick was established in 2000.

1 death Wednesday, 98 people in hospital

New Brunswick recorded another COVID-related death Wednesday, and 98 people are in hospital, including 16 people in intensive care, an increase of four from Tuesday. Six of them are on ventilators, up one.

Of those in hospital, 49 were admitted for COVID-19 and 49 were initially admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus. Of the 16 in an ICU, 14 are "for COVID" patients.

There were 342 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed through lab-based PCR tests Wednesday, putting the active case count at 3,857.

An additional 498 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, 50.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, 87.3 per cent had received two vaccine doses, and 92.9 per cent had received one dose.

A total of 745,521 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

New Brunswick has had 40,654 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 36,482 recoveries so far and 313 COVID-related deaths.