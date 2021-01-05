N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Not likely province will go to red, says Premier Higgs

As long as New Brunswickers follow the rules, the province should be able to stay out of the red phase, says the premier.

Blaine Higgs said there has been little conversation between Public Health officials about going to the red phase, which would see gyms closed, sports cancelled and gatherings restricted to fewer than five people, outdoors.

"Orange will do the trick," he said during an all-party COVID cabinet committee interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

The only ways New Brunswick would move into the red phase, said Higgs, is if clusters of COVID-19 show up in random areas and Public Health loses the ability to contact trace. Or if the COVID-19 caseload continues to double.

Higgs expects to see more cases of the virus in coming days following the holidays and New Year's Eve celebrations. But he's optimistic New Brunswickers will adhere to rules in the orange phase.

"We had to get the message to people [that] this is real," he said.

"This thing could get away from us and that is exactly what's happening in other provinces."

Fines could be issued for lying to contact tracers

Premier Blaine Higgs is reminding Brunswickers to be open and honest with contact tracers about their activity to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

"We need to know."

He said investigators aren't looking to fine people, they are trying to prevent further outbreaks.

Lying to contact tracers, however, will be treated as a higher level offence, he said, adding a mandatory order could be put in place and fines could be issued.

"There's a shame in acting like you don't have COVID," he said.

24 new cases announced Thursday

There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday, outbreaks at two more long-term care facilities and 836 people in isolation across the province, either because they have respiratory disease or may have been exposed to a positive case, the chief medical officer of health announced Thursday.

The new cases include:

Zone 1, the Moncton region: 5

Zone 2, the Saint John region: 2

Zone 3, the Fredericton region: 7

Zone 4, the Edmundston region: 5

Zone 5, the Campbellton region: 5

Canterbury Hall, a 60-bed special care home operated by Shannex Inc. in Riverview, and Fundy Royal Manor II, a 28-bed special care home in Hillsborough, each have a confirmed case of COVID-19, said Dr. Russell.

She said an investigation and contact tracing are underway.

There are now 130 active cases in the province — the highest number since the pandemic began — and one person is in hospital in intensive care.

The latest cases pushed the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick since the pandemic began in March to 717.

To date, 577 people have recovered and there have been nine COVID-related deaths. The death of a 10th person with COVID-19 was not related to the disease.

A total of 157,265 tests have been conducted, including 1,222 since the report Wednesday.

Exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Jan. 1 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 a.m.

Public Health earlier identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on the following flights:

Dec. 24 – Air Canada Flight 8506 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 24 – Air Canada Flight 414 – from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 2:10 p.m.

Dec. 24 – Air Canada Flight 8620 – from Saskatoon to Toronto, departed at 8:35 a.m.

Dec. 20 – Air Canada Flight 8910 – from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:23 a.m.

Public Health also identified potential public exposure at the following locations:

Bo Diddley's Lounge, 295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton)

295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton) Miss Cue pool hall, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m.

495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m. Walmart, 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Moncton Squash Club, 71 Essex St., on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

71 Essex St., on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Foggerz Five-O-Six, an e-cigarette store in Woodstock, has closed because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

If you were at any of these locations, and you have no symptoms of COVID-19, self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines. If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and do not need to talk to a nurse, complete the self-assessment and get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: