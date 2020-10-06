COVID-19 outbreak ends at special-care home in Moncton

The COVID-19 outbreak that caused the death of at least one resident at a special-care home in Moncton has officially ended.

The outbreak at the Manoir Notre-Dame was declared on Oct. 6.

A person in their 60s died from the respiratory virus nine days after the outbreak started.

According to a news release issued by New Brunswick Public Health, it has been 28 days — two COVID-19 incubation periods — since someone at the home tested positive.

There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

However, residents and staff were recently re-tested to confirm the end of the outbreak, which was officially declared over by Dr. Yves Léger, the regional medical officer of health.

In all, 44 cases of COVID-19, including 22 residents and six staff, were connected to the special-care home.

"Outbreaks are a stark reminder that the number of COVID-19 cases are rising all around us in Canada and globally," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

Public Health confirms new case in Saint John region

New Brunswick Public Health confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the province Thursday.

The new case involves a person in their 30s in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

The case is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self isolating.

There are still 13 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, and one person is in intensive care.

The latest case brings the total number of confirmed cases to 356.

There have been six deaths, and 337 people with the virus have recovered since the pandemic reached New Brunswick in March.

On Wednesday, 533 tests were done, bringing the total to 108,896.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: