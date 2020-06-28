Person in Fredericton region is latest to test positive for COVID-19

A person in their 20s in the Fredericton region has become the fifth active case of the disease in New Brunswick, Public Health announced Friday.

The new case involves a person who was in close contact with a recently confirmed travel-related case. This person is self-isolating, but the Public Health news release didn't say when the self-isolation started.

There are three active cases in the Fredericton region, or Zone 3, and two in the Moncton region, or Zone 1. None of these people are in hospital.

Since COVID-19 was first reported in New Brunswick on March 11, the province has confirmed 170 cases of the respiratory disease. Two people have died.

To date, 49,083 tests have been performed.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: