N.B. goes 9 days without confirmed case of COVID-19

It's been more than a week since a new case of COVID-19 has appeared in New Brunswick, which opens up as part of the Atlantic travel bubble on Friday.

Two of the three people with active cases of the respiratory virus are in hospital and both are in an intensive care unit.

All three cases are in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5.

When the Atlantic bubble begins Friday, people in the region will be able to travel to all four Atlantic provinces without having to self-isolate after crossing a provincial boundary.

New Brunswick businesses and recreational spots have been opening in stages since April 25, and all are now allowed to open with certain precautions.

There have been 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since March 11, when the first presumptive case was announced, and 160 people have recovered.

Two people have died at a long-term care home in Atholville, after a cluster of cases broke out in the Campbellton region.

To date, 43,614 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in New Brunswick.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: