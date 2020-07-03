Friday marks day 10 without any new cases of COVID-19

As New Brunswick marks its first day in the Atlantic travel bubble, it has also been 10 days since a new case of COVID-19 has popped up in the province.

According to the New Brunswick Public Health website, there are only two active cases of COVID-19.

Starting Friday, people in the region are able to travel to all four Atlantic provinces without having to self-isolate after crossing a provincial boundary.

New Brunswick businesses and recreational spots have been opening in stages since April 25, and all are now allowed to open with certain precautions.

Since the outbreak started, there have been 165 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus.

One person remains in the intensive care unit at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19, both last month at a long-term care home in Atholville.

To date, 43,851 tests have been performed for COVID-19.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: