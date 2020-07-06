N.B. on the cusp of reaching 2-week streak without any new COVID-19 cases

It's been almost two weeks since New Brunswick Public Health recorded any new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

There is still one active case that remains in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5.

According to the government website, no one is in hospital with the respiratory illness.

The last time New Brunswick recorded a new case of COVID-19 was on June 23.

There are four active cases of the respiratory illness in Nova Scotia, five in Prince Edward Island and no cases in Newfoundland.

All four Atlantic provinces opened their borders to one another on Friday.

More than 9,200 vehicles were driven into New Brunswick on Sunday on personal travel, including 3,200 at Aulac, the busiest of the entry points.

Of the 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 11, when the illness was first reported in the province, 162 people have recovered.

There were two deaths last month at a long-term care home in Atholville, a village in the Campbellton region, where a cluster of cases has been attributed to a health care worker who didn't self-isolate after a trip to Quebec.

There were 44,562 tests for the illness on Sunday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: