N.B. on the cusp of reaching 2-week streak without any new COVID-19 cases
There are 4 active cases in Nova Scotia, 5 in P.E.I. and no cases in Newfoundland
It's been almost two weeks since New Brunswick Public Health recorded any new cases of COVID-19 in the province.
There is still one active case that remains in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5.
According to the government website, no one is in hospital with the respiratory illness.
The last time New Brunswick recorded a new case of COVID-19 was on June 23.
There are four active cases of the respiratory illness in Nova Scotia, five in Prince Edward Island and no cases in Newfoundland.
All four Atlantic provinces opened their borders to one another on Friday.
More than 9,200 vehicles were driven into New Brunswick on Sunday on personal travel, including 3,200 at Aulac, the busiest of the entry points.
Of the 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 11, when the illness was first reported in the province, 162 people have recovered.
There were two deaths last month at a long-term care home in Atholville, a village in the Campbellton region, where a cluster of cases has been attributed to a health care worker who didn't self-isolate after a trip to Quebec.
There were 44,562 tests for the illness on Sunday.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.
People with one of those symptoms are asked to:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.