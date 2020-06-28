Friday marks 11 days without any new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick is heading into the long weekend with no new active cases of COVID-19.

Friday marks 11 days since Public Health recorded a new active case of the respiratory virus, according to the Government of New Brunswick website.

Public Health has reported 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed March 12.

The province has reported 166 recoveries. Two people have died.

On Thursday, 316 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total to 52,469 so far across the province.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: