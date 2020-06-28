No new cases of COVID-19 for 10th straight day in New Brunswick

It's been 10 days since New Brunswick has recorded a new case of COVID-19.

According to the government website, only two active cases of the respiratory virus now remain.

Public Health has reported 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed March 12.

Since the first presumptive case was announced March 11, the province has reported 166 recoveries. Two people have died.

On Wednesday, 361 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total to 52,153 so far across the province.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: