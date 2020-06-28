N.B. goes one week without any new COVID-19 cases

It's been one week since New Brunswick Public Health announced an active case of COVID-19 in the province.

According to the government website, there are still three active cases of the respiratory virus, and no one is in hospital.

There have been 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. Since the first presumptive case was announced March 11, the province has reported 165 recoveries. Two people have died.

A total 51,244 COVID-19 tests have been done so far.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: