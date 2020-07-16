Ottawa provides N.B. with $200M to restart economy during COVID-19

The federal government will provide New Brunswick with $200 million to help boost its economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Friday as the province finished its 12th week of recovery and second week in the Atlantic bubble.

Public Health announced a second day of no new positive tests, leaving only three active cases in the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, the federal government will be providing $19 billion to the provinces and territories to help fund a "safe restart" of the Canadian economy.

The direct transfers are part of a comprehensive agreement to help those governments cover some of their budgetary costs over the next six to eight months as they reopen and prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19.

"We are all in this together, and we have shown our desire to make sure that Canadians can safely move forward with their lives during this pandemic," said Premier Blaine Higgs in a statement Friday.

"This agreement will help us in our efforts to address concerns facing New Brunswickers in adjusting to our new normal."

The agreement provides:

Funding to support the acquisition of personal protective equipment for health-care and non-health-care sectors;

Support for child care and senior care facilities;

Direct funding to improve the sustainability of Canada's health-care systems;

Assistance for municipalities.

The province also has access to supplies from an enhanced federal stockpile of personal protective equipment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the deal on Parliament Hill on Thursday after speaking with the premiers earlier in the day. 2:45

In a news release, Higgs also said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the need for comprehensive action to secure the future of Canada's health-care systems and he is looking forward to further discussions among the first ministers to make health care sustainable for all Canadians in the future.

No new active cases of COVID-19

The three active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick include two cases in the Moncton region and one in the Fredericton region. All are travel-related but none are related to the Atlantic bubble, which started July 3, when all four Atlantic provinces opened their borders to each other.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported March 11 in New Brunswick, 168 people have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness. A total of 163 people have recovered. In June, there were two deaths related to COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Atholville.

This vehicle with a Tennessee licence plate was driving around Fredericton, with a sticker on the back that read: 'Yes, we isolated for 14 days.' (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

A total of 48,096 tests have been done.

According to the province's dashboard, traffic through the Aulac crossing into New Brunswick has been fairly steady, and reached about 4,900 travellers on Thursday. In all, 8,378 personal vehicles and 3,822 commercial vehicles entered through seven checkpoints.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: