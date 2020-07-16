Public Health announces no new cases of COVID-19 in N.B.

New Brunswick announced Thursday the province has no new cases of COVID-19.

There are tthree active cases of the respiratory disease. The most recent case was announced Wednesday and involved a temporary foreign worker who is self-isolating in the Moncton region, also known as Zone 1.

There is a second active case in the Moncton region and another case in the Fredericton region, also known as Zone 3.

All three cases are travel-related but none are related to the Atlantic bubble, which opened July 3.

Public Health has confirmed 168 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Since the outbreak started in March, 163 people have recovered and two people have died. No one is in hospital.

To date, 47,742 tests have been performed for COVID-19.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: