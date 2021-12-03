N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Winter plan will be released today at briefing

The New Brunswick government will release its winter plan for COVID-19 today instead of Monday, as originally planned, says Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

Shephard said she wants to address public angst that Christmas could be cancelled.

"I just know that people have had a tremendous amount of stress over COVID and the last thing I want to do is layer that on," she said Friday morning.

"I understand that we need to have our family, we need to see each other and fortunately, vaccinations have made travel possible this year."

On Thursday, Shephard told reporters at the legislature that people should hold off until Monday to make Christmas travel plans.

She's "very worried" about the high case counts, "significant amount" of community spread and uncertainty surrounding the positive cases of the new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant, omicron, in Quebec and Ontario, she said.

Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

The event will be livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website.

691 active cases

Public Health reported two more COVID-related deaths Thursday and 95 new cases of COVID-19.

Sixteen people are in intensive care, including 12 who are on a ventilator.

Fifty-nine people are hospitalized. One of them is under 19.

Twenty-six of these patients contracted the virus while already in hospital for another reason, with outbreaks at the Moncton Hospital, Saint John Regional Hospital and Miramichi Regional Hospital.

There are now 691 active cases across the province.

About eight people who travelled from countries in southern Africa where omicron has been identified are self-isolating in New Brunswick.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of that variant in the province, Shephard said Thursday. She is not aware of any suspected cases either, she said.

A total of 81.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 81.7 per cent, and 87 per cent had received their first dose, up from 86.8.

That's down from 88 per cent and 93.8 per cent respectively on Sunday because the province has started to include children aged five to 11 in its immunization statistics.

New Brunswick has had 8,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic with 7,684 recoveries so far.

A total of 563,144 tests have been conducted to date, including 1,761 on Wednesday.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has issued several new public exposure notices Friday, including a Walmart in the Moncton region, Zone 1, the Ridgewood Addiction Services cafeteria and the specimen collection at St. Joseph's Hospital in the Saint John region, Zone 2, a Tim Hortons in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and the care attendant course at the CCNB Acadian Peninsula Campus in the Campbellton region, Zone 5.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.