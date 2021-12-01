N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 4th wave 'cresting,' says Higgs

Premier Blaine Higgs says the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Brunswick is "cresting."

He points to the new daily cases going down, daily recoveries going up, and only eight of the 15 COVID patients in intensive care being on mechanical ventilators.

"So the severity is much lower," he said.

"We had a high at one point in ICU of, I think, 27 or 30. And in that case, we probably had close to 20 on ventilators. Or maybe that many were on ventilators. … I forget the exact number."

New Brunswick has seen a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the past few months. And now, the threat of the new COVID-19 variant of concern omicron looms after cases have been confirmed in Ontario and Quebec.

There are 66 people hospitalized with COVID in the province, two of whom are under 19. Twenty-seven of them contracted the virus while already in hospital for another reason, with outbreaks at the Moncton Hospital, Saint John Regional Hospital and Miramichi Regional Hospital.

But Higgs contends they "aren't as acute."

Asked whether New Brunswick will start reporting the number of ICU patients on ventilators, he replied: "We do report it, actually. Or if we don't, we probably should, because it leads to the severity of cases."

Higgs said it "hasn't been easy" navigating the pandemic, and he hopes the new variant "won't create issues that take us back a year or more ago."

If people continue to follow Public Health measures, he believes "we will come on the other side of this."

"We're always going to have cases" though, he added.

"This is life with COVID. And we're going to have to find ways to just manage that because we don't see it ending anytime soon.

"And there will be unrest and there will be people that won't get vaccinated. And as a result, we'll continue to be in this similar situation."

667 active cases

Public Health announced another COVID-related death Tuesday and 55 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 667 active cases across the province.

A total of 81.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 81.6 per cent, and 86.7 per cent had received their first dose, up from 86.5.

That's down from 88 per cent and 93.8 per cent respectively on Sunday because the province has started to include children aged five to 11 in its immunization statistics.

New Brunswick has had 8,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic with 7,525 recoveries so far.

A total of 559,787 tests have been conducted to date, as of Tuesday.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has issued new public exposure notices Wednesday, including restaurants in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and Saint John region, Zone 2.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.