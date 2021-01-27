N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province sees another record-breaking day of vaccinations

It was another record-breaking day of COVID-19 vaccinations in New Brunswick Thursday, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

A total of 15,019 doses were administered, including 13,208 second doses, besting Wednesday's record by 751.

More than 25 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received both doses.

The goal is to have 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day, to reach the green phase of recovery and lift all Public Health restrictions.

Another 1,811 first doses were also administered. That's up from 1,535 on Wednesday, 391 on Tuesday and 361 on Monday.

The first-dose vaccination rate has now hit 77 per cent.

Earlier this week, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said she was "very concerned" about first-dose uptake.

With the highly contagious Delta variant, the people who end up having severe symptoms and require hospitalization are mostly those who have not been vaccinated, she said.

"So whatever we can do to improve vaccination rates and uptake for first doses, we do want to focus on."

We have to be cognizant of why people are not getting vaccinated and be able to target our messaging around that and helping people get the information that they need. - Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health

The province has held a focus group and conducted some surveys to better understand why people aren't getting vaccinated and determine what it can do to help change that, said Russell.

The information gathered points to some people feeling they're not at risk of contracting COVID-19, while others "aren't quite convinced" there was enough research done on vaccines, or they're afraid of the side-effects, she said.

Women of child-bearing age, in particular, have concerns about being pregnant or getting pregnant and "having the vaccination interfere with any component of that or putting their unborn child at risk," Russel said.

Earlier this week, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, encouraged New Brunswickers under the age of 40, in particular, to get their first dose. At that time, more than 60 per cent of them had rolled up their sleeves. (Government of New Brunswick )

"So we have to be cognizant of why people are not getting vaccinated and be able to target our messaging around that and helping people get the information that they need to be more comfortable coming forward to get a vaccine."

Public Health is working with government communications staff on that, Russell said.

"There's more work to be done there. So it is on our radar and we are working on it collectively right now."

She encourages people who won't get vaccinated for themselves to do it for their friends and colleagues and community members.

"Vaccination is the straight path to a more normal summer. It is the straight path to removing remaining restrictions that have been placed on our lives. It is the path to green."

40 active cases

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the province's total active case count at 40.

Six people are hospitalized in the province, including two in intensive care.

A total of 359,298 tests had been conducted as of Thursday.

New Brunswick has had 2,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,236 recoveries so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified new potential public exposures to the virus in the following regions:

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Needs Fast Fuel, 100 Main St., Sussex, June 13, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Holy Rosary Church Hall, 26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse Church, 283 Slope Rd., Minto, June 6 to June 18.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: