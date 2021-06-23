N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to provide update, expected to hit milestone millionth dose

New Brunswick is expected to hit another milestone Friday, administering its millionth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 997,798 doses have been administered so far, including another 7,006 second doses and 1,363 first doses added to the COVID-19 dashboard Friday.

Nearly 63 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have now received two doses, while 81.2 per cent have received at least one dose.

The province's goal under the path to green is to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older fully vaccinated by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day, and lift all restrictions.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs, will provide an update about COVID-19 vaccination at 2:30 p.m.

The event will be live-streamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website.

New Brunswickers aged 12 and older who have yet to be immunized with two doses of vaccine are encouraged to book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after their first.

Two mobile walk-in clinics offering the Moderna vaccine are being held in New Brunswick Friday. (Robert Short/CBC)

Two mobile walk-in Moderna vaccination clinics are underway Friday for people who haven't received their first or second dose:

Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, St. Martins, between noon and 5 p.m.

Ambulance New Brunswick station, 523 St-Jean St., Unit A, Saint-Léonard, between noon and 6 p.m.

People are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

Anyone who booked an appointment but was able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere is asked to cancel the appointment they no longer need.

8 active cases

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, putting the province's active case count at eight.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

New Brunswick has had 2,347 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic began. There have been 2,292 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 375,743 tests had been conducted.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.