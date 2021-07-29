N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 4 new cases, 66.1% of eligible population fully vaccinated

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and a total of 66.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated, while 81.9 per cent have received at least one dose.

Another 5,913 people rolled up their sleeves Wednesday, the COVID-19 dashboard shows. Of those, 4,892 received their second dose and 1,021 got their first shot.

"We're now up to just about 85 [per cent] of people eligible for their second dose being fully vaccinated," observed Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton, who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months.

People become eligible for their second dose 28 days after their first dose.

"That leaves about 83,000 people who had their first dose at least 28 days ago who have not yet had their second dose," he said.

In a statement, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said it's important for all eligible New Brunswickers to get fully vaccinated, "especially as we near going fully green.

The province is set to lift all pandemic restrictions, including mandatory masks, gathering limits and provincial border checks for travellers within Canada, Friday at 11:59 p.m., regardless of whether it meets its vaccination target to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older fully vaccinated.

"If you have not yet done so, please act now. This will not only reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 and of being seriously ill, it will also help to protect your family and friends," Russell said.

Mobile walk-in Moderna clinics are being held across the province to help make getting vaccinated more convenient and accessible. Two clinics are slated for Thursday:

New Denmark — Recreation Centre, 160 Klokkedahl Hill Rd., between noon and 5 p.m.

— Recreation Centre, 160 Klokkedahl Hill Rd., between noon and 5 p.m. Saint-Paul — Saint-Paul Golden Age Club, 6532 Route 515, between noon and 6 p.m.

Another clinic accepting walk-ins Thursday is:

Saint John — Exhibition Park, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech)

On New Brunswick Day, Aug. 2, a mobile walk-in clinic offering Pfizer will be held in Fredericton at the Crowne Plaza, 659 Queen St., from noon to 5 p.m., for anyone those who not yet received their first or second dose.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or a participating pharmacy.

Anyone 12 or older can be vaccinated.

People are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form, and their record of vaccination if they're receiving their second dose.

12 active cases

The four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday include:

Saint John region, Zone 2, one case:

A person 80 to 89

This case is a contact of a previous case.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, three cases:

Two people under 19

A person 40 to 49

All three cases are travel-related.

The province's active case count now stands at 12.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

There have been 2,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began, with 2,299 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 379,699 COVID tests have been conducted.

Possible COVID exposure

Public Health has identified a possible exposure to COVID-19. Someone who tested positive may have been infectious while travelling on the following WestJet flights on July 19:

Flight 3461 – from Ottawa to Toronto, departed at 10 a.m.

Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 3:40 p.m.

People who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms, and if any develop, should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call Tele-Care 811 to get tested.

A detailed list of potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

Public Health offers COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.