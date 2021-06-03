N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Walk-in vaccination clinics offered as province pushes to reach its target

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in New Brunswick got a bit easier Thursday with the regional health authorities offering several walk-in clinics over the next few days.

The province wants to encourage as many people as possible to get their first dose by Monday, as part of its path to green.

If 75 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 or older have received their first dose by then, Phase 1 of the reopening plan will kick in and Public Health measures will start to loosen.

On Thursday, 8,798 more first doses were recorded on the province's COVID-19 dashboard, putting the first dose vaccination rate at 65.8 per cent.

This brings the seven-day average down slightly to 7,585 from Wednesday's 7,663, according to Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months.

But he still predicts it will be June 12 before the province hits its 75 per cent target, unless vaccinations ramp up.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard remains optimistic.

"We're going to push for that last-minute rush. We're ready. We have the vaccines. We have the vaccinators," she said.

"We're going to drive for 75."

If it doesn't happen Monday, Shephard believes it will on Tuesday or Wednesday.

She expects the province will know by Sunday night, based on the rate and scheduled appointments, and will let people know.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said the province is 'considering all options' to reach its vaccination goal by Monday. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"Look, I have a brother who's a truck driver, and he sent me a note, 'Am I going to be free to go on Monday?'"

If the province reaches its target, truckers and cross-border commuters will no longer be subject to testing and isolation requirements. Other changes will include a partial Atlantic bubble, and businesses, including restaurants, gyms and salons, will be permitted to operate at regular capacity.

"We know people are ready for this and they want it," said Shephard.

On Wednesday, Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters he believes it's "going to be tight," but "certainly possible" to reach the goal. He said he wanted to make it more convenient for people to get their shots.

The province is "considering all options," said Shephard.

Although it doesn't have a plan for drive-thru vaccination clinics yet, "Public Health is looking at any and all ways to maximize the opportunity to get vaccinated," she said.

The Horizon Health Network is offering the following walk-in clinics today:

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Exhibition Place, 2 to 8 p.m.

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Brookside Mall, 2 to 8 p.m.

The Vitalité Health Network is offering the following first-dose vaccination clinics:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Moncton Coliseum

June 3: (Pfizer) with or without appointment from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 5: (Pfizer) with appointment / without appointment to be confirmed

June 7: (Moderna) with appointment

JK Irving Center in Bouctouche

June 4: (Pfizer) with or without appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tantramar Memorial Civic Center in Sackville

June 5: (Pfizer) with appointment

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Hall of the Knights of Columbus of Santiago

June 5: (Pfizer) with or without appointment from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 7: (Moderna) without appointment from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

EP Sénéchal Center in Grand-Falls

June 4: (Pfizer) with appointment

Auberge Évasion des Rêves in Saint-Quentin

June 3: (Pfizer) with appointment

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Campbellton Regional Hospital

June 3, 4 and 7: (Pfizer)

Charlo Golden Age Club

June 5: (Pfizer) with appointment

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Bathurst KC Irving Center

June 4: (Pfizer) with appointment

June 6: (Pfizer) with or without appointment

Acadian Peninsula Convention Center

June 7: (Moderna) with or without appointment

140 active cases

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, putting the total active cases at 140.

Six people were hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit, she said. One New Brunswicker was also hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

A total of 338,414 tests had been conducted.

New Brunswick has had 2,227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,043 recoveries and 43 COVID-related deaths, as of Wedneday.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous new potential public exposures to the coronavirus in 10 communities, so many that it stopped listing them individually in its daily news release Wednesday, opting instead to list only the communities. These include:

Pointe-Sapin in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

Oromocto in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

Fredericton in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

Saint-Quentin in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

Petite-Rivière-de-I'lle in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

Tracadie in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

Lamèque in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

Haut-Lamèque in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

Shippagan in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

Miramichi in Zone 7 (Miramichi region)

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health previously reported the following potential public exposures:

Fredericton region:

RV Insurance , 111 King. St, Woodstock, on May 14.

, 111 King. St, Woodstock, on May 14. Carquest , 68 Scott St., Hartford, on May 14, May 15 and May 25.

, 68 Scott St., Hartford, on May 14, May 15 and May 25. Murray's Irving , 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, on May 15.

, 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, on May 15. Canadian Tire , 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on May 15.

, 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on May 15. Nackawic Grab N Go Irving , 467 Route 105, on May 18, on May 24, and May 25.

, 467 Route 105, on May 18, on May 24, and May 25. Tow Tech Equipment , 150 Main St., Bath, on May 20.

, 150 Main St., Bath, on May 20. Zealand Grab N Go Irving , 104 Zealand Rd., on May 22.

, 104 Zealand Rd., on May 22. River Valley Automotive , 445 Route 105, Nackawic, on May 26.

, 445 Route 105, Nackawic, on May 26. Kedmar Ventures Ltd. , 4669 Route 105, Upper Queensbury, on May 28.

, 4669 Route 105, Upper Queensbury, on May 28. Terry LeClair Auto Body Towing , 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13-May 28.

, 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13-May 28. Kent Building Supplies , 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, on May 23 between noon and 5 p.m

, 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, on May 23 between noon and 5 p.m Lincoln Big Stop , 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Irving , 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sobeys , 375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

, 375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Canadian Tire , 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon.

, 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon. Sobeys , Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1p.m.

, Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

, 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Dollarama , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22

, 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22 Kingswood Entertainment Centre , 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Service New Brunswick, 432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21

, 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21 Day & Ross , 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21

, 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21 Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Head Shoppe , 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dollarama , 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20

, 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20 Downtown Optometry Clinic , 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

, 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Naturally Fit Gym , 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

, 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Capt. Submarine/Irving Oil , 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aldo Shoes , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Le Château , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lawtons Drugs , 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. Fadi's Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m. Fredericton Regional Centre , 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fredericton YMCA daycare , 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19

, 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19 The Reps Gym , 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight.

, 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight. Capitol Building , 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19.

, 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m. Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dollarama , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christ Church (Parish) Church , 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service. Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.​​​​​​

, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.​​​​​​ Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.

, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16. Castle Building Supplies , 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m.

, 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m. Arthurette General Store , 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Save Easy, A-24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 11, May 14, May 15, and May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Moncton region:

DJ Marine , 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25-May 28.

, 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25-May 28. Saint Pierre Catholic Church , 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service.

, 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22.

, 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22. Wendy's Restaurant , 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m.

, 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m. TD Bank , 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Moxie's Grill and Bar , 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

, 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tim Hortons , 750 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.

, 750 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon. A&W , 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Codiac Transpo Cit y Bus #60 , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

y , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Codiac Transpo City Bus #51 , on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. Subway , 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

, 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Extreme Windows, 80 Loftus St., Moncton, on May 18, May 19, May 20 and May 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Tim Hortons, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: