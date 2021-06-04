N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province inches closer to 75% first-dose target

The province inched closer Friday to its path to green goal of getting first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers by Monday at midnight.

The COVID-19 dashboard recorded another 11,075 first doses administered, putting the total number of people who have received at least one dose at 467,403.

That's 67.4 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and older.

The new total pushes the seven-day average up slightly and at the current pace, Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months, predicts the province will reach its target on Friday, June 11 — a day sooner than he previously projected but 4 days after the province's goal.

If the province falls short of its target Monday, the planned loosening of restrictions, which include a partial Atlantic bubble and businesses such as restaurants, gyms and salons being able to operate at regular capacity, will be delayed.

More than 52,000 people still need to get their shot. To hit Monday's target, that's roughly 13,000 a day.

The province did exceed that amount on May 22, when 13,200 doses were administered, said Dueck. But the average over the past week has been 7,720.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said Thursday she remains optimistic. "We're going to push for that last-minute rush."

The government tweeted Friday afternoon that "thousands of first dose appointments have been opened for vaccinations this weekend."

The province also hopes to see a bump in the numbers by counting snowbirds and other residents who were vaccinated out of province and have returned to New Brunswick.

A new website has been created for people to voluntarily fill out so they can be counted toward the 75 per cent vaccination goal.

The mandatory fields include their name, age group, the type of vaccine they received, the date it was administered, and their email address.

Department of Health officials did not immediately respond to questions about how they will verify the information submitted.

Positive case at Zone 1 nursing home

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a nursing home in the Moncton region, Zone 1.

Villa Maria Inc., in Saint-Louis de Kent, notified family and friends of residents about the positive case in a Facebook post Wednesday night.

A Public Health team is on site to test residents and staff at the 60-bed home, it said.

Fortunately a very large number of our residents (86%) and our employees (72%) have already received their vaccine. - Villa Maria, Facebook post

"Fortunately a very large number of our residents (86%) and our employees (72%) have already received their vaccine."

"We will keep you posted on the latest developments as soon as possible."

Public Health has not yet publicly announced the case. Department of Health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The nursing home had suspended all visits and all outings on May 31, citing the multiple public exposures to the virus in the area. It advised families and friends it would provide access to residents via FaceTime.

Employees were instructed not to present at Villa Maria if they or someone in their home had symptoms of COVID, or had been in contact with someone who was COVID-positive or awaiting test results.

They should get tested for COVID and follow Public Health guidelines for isolation, the post said.

146 active cases

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and the province's 44th COVID-related death.

There were 146 active cases of the respiratory disease.

Four people were hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One New Brunswicker is also hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

A total of 339,506 tests had been conducted, including 1,092 on Wednesday.

New Brunswick has had 2,243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,052 recoveries.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous new potential public exposures to the coronavirus in 10 communities, so many that it stopped listing them individually in its daily news release Wednesday, opting instead to list only the communities. These include:

Pointe-Sapin in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

Oromocto in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

Fredericton in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

Saint-Quentin in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

Petite-Rivière-de-I'lle in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

Tracadie in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

Lamèque in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

Haut-Lamèque in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

Shippagan in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

Miramichi in Zone 7 (Miramichi region)

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health previously reported the following potential public exposures:

Fredericton region:

RV Insurance , 111 King. St, Woodstock, on May 14.

, 111 King. St, Woodstock, on May 14. Carquest , 68 Scott St., Hartford, on May 14, May 15 and May 25.

, 68 Scott St., Hartford, on May 14, May 15 and May 25. Murray's Irving , 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, on May 15.

, 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, on May 15. Canadian Tire , 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on May 15.

, 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on May 15. Nackawic Grab N Go Irving , 467 Route 105, on May 18, on May 24, and May 25.

, 467 Route 105, on May 18, on May 24, and May 25. Tow Tech Equipment , 150 Main St., Bath, on May 20.

, 150 Main St., Bath, on May 20. Zealand Grab N Go Irving , 104 Zealand Rd., on May 22.

, 104 Zealand Rd., on May 22. River Valley Automotive , 445 Route 105, Nackawic, on May 26.

, 445 Route 105, Nackawic, on May 26. Kedmar Ventures Ltd. , 4669 Route 105, Upper Queensbury, on May 28.

, 4669 Route 105, Upper Queensbury, on May 28. Terry LeClair Auto Body Towing , 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13-May 28.

, 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13-May 28. Kent Building Supplies , 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, on May 23 between noon and 5 p.m

, 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, on May 23 between noon and 5 p.m Lincoln Big Stop , 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Irving , 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sobeys , 375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

, 375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Canadian Tire , 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon.

, 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon. Sobeys , Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1p.m.

, Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

, 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Dollarama , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22

, 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22 Kingswood Entertainment Centre , 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Service New Brunswick, 432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21

, 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21 Day & Ross , 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21

, 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21 Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Head Shoppe , 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dollarama , 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20

, 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20 Downtown Optometry Clinic , 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

, 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Naturally Fit Gym , 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

, 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Capt. Submarine/Irving Oil , 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aldo Shoes , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Le Château , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lawtons Drugs , 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. Fadi's Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m. Fredericton Regional Centre , 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fredericton YMCA daycare , 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19

, 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19 The Reps Gym , 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight.

, 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight. Capitol Building , 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19.

, 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m. Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dollarama , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christ Church (Parish) Church , 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service. Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.​​​​​​

, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.​​​​​​ Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.

, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16. Castle Building Supplies , 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m.

, 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m. Arthurette General Store , 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Save Easy, A-24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 11, May 14, May 15, and May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Moncton region:

DJ Marine , 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25-May 28.

, 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25-May 28. Saint Pierre Catholic Church , 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service.

, 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22.

, 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22. Wendy's Restaurant , 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m.

, 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m. TD Bank , 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Moxie's Grill and Bar , 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

, 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tim Hortons , 750 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.

, 750 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon. A&W , 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Codiac Transpo Cit y Bus #60 , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

y , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Codiac Transpo City Bus #51 , on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. Subway , 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

, 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Extreme Windows, 80 Loftus St., Moncton, on May 18, May 19, May 20 and May 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Tim Hortons, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: