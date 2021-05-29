N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province provides update, seeks to include vaccinated snowbirds in total

The province is providing an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard are participating in the 1:30 p.m. news conference.

The event is being live-streamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website.

New Brunswick is looking into how to count snowbirds and other residents who have been vaccinated outside the province toward its 75 per cent vaccination goal, said Premier Blaine Higgs.

It comes as the province recorded 7,659 more first doses Wednesday, pushing the total number of New Brunswickers vaccinated with at least one dose to 447,530.

That's 64.5 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 or over.

The province's path to green plan calls for 75 per cent of the eligible population to have their first dose by June 7 in order to begin opening up, including a partial Atlantic bubble, eased travel restrictions for workers, and elimination of the steady 15 of contacts.

With only five days left, that means the province has to vaccinate roughly 14,400 people a day — nearly double its average over the past week. If the province includes vaccinations being done on the 7th, that's another six days, but still means more than 12,000 shots a day.

Premier Blaine Higgs said he thinks the province will be able to 'get a pretty good handle' on the number of snowbirds and other New Brunswickers who have been outside the province and whether they've been vaccinated. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Asked whether the province will count residents who are not in the province, but have been vaccinated, Higgs replied: "Yes, indeed. If they're residents of the province and they're coming home, we would indeed count them."

He has asked for information regarding people who have been out of the country, he said.

"We can track that, I believe, to some degree. So we've asked for a count on that."

Asked if there's a danger of those individuals being counted twice, in both places, Higgs said: "If they've been counted because they've been vaccinated in Florida and then they're counted because they're back home in New Brunswick, that probably won't matter much."

Department of Health spokesperson Shawn Berry said the province will have more details to share soon on how people vaccinated outside the province can report their vaccination status.

142 active cases

New Brunswick reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting its total active cases at 142.

Five people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One New Brunswicker is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

A total of 335,914 tests have been conducted, including 1,547 on Monday.

New Brunswick has had 2,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,029 recoveries and 43 COVID-related deaths.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates:

Fredericton region:

RV Insurance , 111 King. St, Woodstock, on May 14.

, 111 King. St, Woodstock, on May 14. Carquest , 68 Scott St., Hartford, on May 14, May 15 and May 25.

, 68 Scott St., Hartford, on May 14, May 15 and May 25. Murray's Irving , 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, on May 15.

, 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, on May 15. Canadian Tire , 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on May 15.

, 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on May 15. Nackawic Grab N Go Irving , 467 Route 105, on May 18, on May 24, and May 25.

, 467 Route 105, on May 18, on May 24, and May 25. Tow Tech Equipment , 150 Main St., Bath, on May 20.

, 150 Main St., Bath, on May 20. Zealand Grab N Go Irving , 104 Zealand Rd., on May 22.

, 104 Zealand Rd., on May 22. River Valley Automotive , 445 Route 105, Nackawic, on May 26.

, 445 Route 105, Nackawic, on May 26. Kedmar Ventures Ltd., 4669 Route 105, Upper Queensbury, on May 28.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health previously reported the following potential public exposures:

Fredericton region:

Terry LeClair Auto Body Towing , 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13-May 28.

, 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13-May 28. Kent Building Supplies , 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, on May 23 between noon and 5 p.m

, 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, on May 23 between noon and 5 p.m Lincoln Big Stop , 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Irving , 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sobeys, 375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Canadian Tire , 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon.

, 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon. Sobeys , Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1p.m.

, Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

, 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Dollarama , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22

, 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22 Kingswood Entertainment Centre , 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Service New Brunswick, 432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21

, 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21 Day & Ross , 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21

, 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21 Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Head Shoppe , 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dollarama , 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20

, 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20 Downtown Optometry Clinic , 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

, 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Naturally Fit Gym , 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

, 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Capt. Submarine/Irving Oil , 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aldo Shoes , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Le Château , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lawtons Drugs , 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. Fadi's Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m. Fredericton Regional Centre , 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fredericton YMCA daycare , 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19

, 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19 The Reps Gym , 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight.

, 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight. Capitol Building , 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19.

, 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m. Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dollarama , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christ Church (Parish) Church , 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service. Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.

, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.

, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16. Castle Building Supplies , 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m.

, 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m. Arthurette General Store , 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Save Easy, A-24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 11, May 14, May 15, and May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Moncton region:

DJ Marine , 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25-May 28.

, 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25-May 28. Saint Pierre Catholic Church , 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service.

, 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22.

, 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22. Wendy's Restaurant , 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m.

, 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m. TD Bank , 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Moxie's Grill and Bar , 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

, 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tim Hortons , 750 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.

, 750 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon. A&W , 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Codiac Transpo Cit y Bus #60 , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

y , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Codiac Transpo City Bus #51 , on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. Subway , 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

, 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Extreme Windows, 80 Loftus St., Moncton, on May 18, May 19, May 20 and May 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Tim Hortons, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should:

Stay at home.

Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.

Describe symptoms and travel history.

Follow instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates:

Fredericton region:

RV Insurance , 111 King. St, Woodstock, on May 14.

, 111 King. St, Woodstock, on May 14. Carquest , 68 Scott St., Hartford, on May 14, May 15 and May 25.

, 68 Scott St., Hartford, on May 14, May 15 and May 25. Murray's Irving , 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, on May 15.

, 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, on May 15. Canadian Tire , 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on May 15.

, 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on May 15. Nackawic Grab N Go Irving , 467 Route 105, on May 18, on May 24, and May 25.

, 467 Route 105, on May 18, on May 24, and May 25. Tow Tech Equipment , 150 Main St., Bath, on May 20.

, 150 Main St., Bath, on May 20. Zealand Grab N Go Irving , 104 Zealand Rd., on May 22.

, 104 Zealand Rd., on May 22. River Valley Automotive , 445 Route 105, Nackawic, on May 26.

, 445 Route 105, Nackawic, on May 26. Kedmar Ventures Ltd., 4669 Route 105, Upper Queensbury, on May 28.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health previously reported the following potential public exposures:

Fredericton region:

Terry LeClair Auto Body Towing , 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13-May 28.

, 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13-May 28. Kent Building Supplies , 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, on May 23 between noon and 5 p.m

, 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, on May 23 between noon and 5 p.m Lincoln Big Stop , 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Irving , 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sobeys, 375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Canadian Tire , 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon.

, 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, on May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon. Sobeys , Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1p.m.

, Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

, 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Dollarama , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22

, 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22 Kingswood Entertainment Centre , 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Service New Brunswick, 432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21

, 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21 Day & Ross , 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21

, 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21 Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Head Shoppe , 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dollarama , 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20

, 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20 Downtown Optometry Clinic , 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

, 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Naturally Fit Gym , 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

, 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Capt. Submarine/Irving Oil , 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aldo Shoes , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Le Château , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lawtons Drugs , 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. Fadi's Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m. Fredericton Regional Centre , 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fredericton YMCA daycare , 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19

, 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19 The Reps Gym , 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight.

, 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight. Capitol Building , 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19.

, 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m. Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dollarama , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christ Church (Parish) Church , 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service. Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.

, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.

, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16. Castle Building Supplies , 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m.

, 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m. Arthurette General Store , 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Save Easy, A-24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 11, May 14, May 15, and May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Moncton region:

DJ Marine , 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25-May 28.

, 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25-May 28. Saint Pierre Catholic Church , 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service.

, 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22.

, 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22. Wendy's Restaurant , 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m.

, 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m. TD Bank , 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Moxie's Grill and Bar , 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

, 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tim Hortons , 750 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.

, 750 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon. A&W , 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Codiac Transpo Cit y Bus #60 , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

y , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Codiac Transpo City Bus #51 , on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. Subway , 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

, 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Extreme Windows, 80 Loftus St., Moncton, on May 18, May 19, May 20 and May 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Tim Hortons, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: