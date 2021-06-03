N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province on track to reach green phase by Aug. 2, says data cruncher

New Brunswick is now on track to reach its second-dose COVID-19 vaccination threshold for the green phase of recovery and lifting of all restrictions by Aug. 2, as scheduled, according to one data cruncher.

A total of 12,457 second doses were administered Wednesday, a new single-day record, said Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months.

That bumped the seven-day average to 9,092 doses, up from 8,602, and shaved a full three days off when he predicts the province will hit its path to green target of having 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older fully vaccinated.

Nearly 162,000 New Brunswickers, or 23.3 per cent of the eligible population, have now received two doses, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

More than 1,500 first doses were also reported Thursday, the highest in a week, said Dueck.

The province's single-dose vaccination rate now stands at 76.7 per cent.

New Brunswick has now administered 693,708 vaccine doses — approximately one dose for every person who is eligible to be vaccinated, Dueck noted.

People can book an appointment online through the Horizon or Vitalité health network clinics or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

For second doses, they're asked to bring a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose, a signed consent form and their medicare card.

43 active cases

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, putting the province's total active cases at 43.

Five people are hospitalized in the province, including two in intensive care.

A total of 358,608 tests have been conducted, as of Wednesday.

New Brunswick has had 2,320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,231 recoveries so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified new potential public exposures to the virus in the following regions:

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Needs Fast Fuel, 100 Main St., Sussex, June 13, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Holy Rosary Church Hall, 26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse Church, 283 Slope Rd., Minto, June 6 to June 18.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: