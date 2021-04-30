N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 new case, record 31,000 sign up for 2nd vaccine dose

New Brunswick has one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and set a new single-day record Monday for the number of people who booked appointments for their second vaccine dose, says Public Health.

More than 31,000 people registered through a participating pharmacy or at a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic, it said in a news release.

"It is encouraging to see so many bookings as we work towards the final phase of the path to green," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

She thanked people for their patience, as some waited more than two hours in online queues with thousands of others to book their appointments.

All New Brunswickers aged 12 or older can book a second-dose vaccine appointment if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

More than 20 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have now been fully vaccinated, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

That's up from 19.2 per cent on Monday, moving the province closer to the green phase of recovery, with no Public Health restrictions.

The province has set the target to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older vaccinated with two doses by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day.

Another 6,293 people have received their second dose, the dashboard shows.

Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months, says this pushes the seven-day average up to 8,163.

"At this pace, 75% of the eligible population will be fully vaccinated by August 7 — two days sooner than yesterday's numbers indicated," he posted on social media.

Only 361 new first doses were recorded, said Dueck. That's the lowest number since at least March 23, he said.

As a result, the percentage of eligible New Brunswickers who have received their first dose hasn't budged since Monday. It still stands at 76.4 per cent.

Most people with Pfizer-BioNTech appointments at Horizon or Vitalité health network clinics this week will be offered the Moderna vaccine instead, Public Health said Monday. A delayed shipment of 49,140 doses of Pfizer resulted in the change, it said.

"The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are completely interchangeable," Russell has said. "They work the same way and are equally effective, regardless of which one is used as a first or second dose.

The regional health authority clinics scheduled in Oromocto and Woodstock on Tuesday and the clinic taking place in Harvey on Wednesday will continue to use Pfizer. Pfizer will also continue to be made available for children aged 12 to 17 who were scheduled to be vaccinated, Public Health said.

49 active cases

There are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, Public Health reported Tuesday.

The one new case is a person aged 20 to 29 in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and is travel-related.

Five people are hospitalized in the province, including two in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 2,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,224 recoveries so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 358,144 tests have been conducted, including 803 on Monday.

Atlantic COVID roundup

Nova Scotia announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as two additional COVID-related deaths. The province has 74 active cases of the respiratory disease.

Newfoundland and Labrador has one new COVID-19 case after no provincial updates since Friday. There are now 13 active cases.

Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3 and has no active cases.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified new potential public exposures to the virus in the following regions:

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Needs Fast Fuel, 100 Main St., Sussex, June 13, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Holy Rosary Church Hall, 26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse Church, 283 Slope Rd., Minto, June 6 to June 18.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

