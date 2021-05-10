N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Eligibility for 2nd vaccine dose expands again

All New Brunswickers aged 12 and older can now book an appointment for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as long as 28 days have passed since they received their first dose.

It seems many people jumped at the chance Monday, based on the government's online booking website.

Around 9 a.m., nearly 5,000 people were queued up, with an estimated wait time of more than an hour.

By 11 a.m., about 200 of those people were still waiting.

People who logged in later, thinking they might miss the early morning rush, were in for a surprise. Around 11:30 a.m., nearly 11,000 users were waiting to get into the website. Again, the estimated wait time was "more than an hour."

More than an hour later, more than 6,000 of those people were still waiting. An hour after that, the number of people waiting was down to 3,000, with 30 minutes on the clock.

A total of 76.4 per ent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 76.3 per cent on Sunday, and 19.2 per cent received their second dose, up from 18.7 per cent.

Public Health has set the target to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older fully vaccinated before the province can move to the green phase of COVID-19 recovery, with no more restrictions.

The goal is to reach the target by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day, but Premier Blaine Higgs said last week he doesn't think it will take that long.

Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months, predicts the province will hit the target on Aug. 9, based on the seven-day average of second doses.

The 2,856 second doses added to the COVID-19 dashboard Monday bumped the average to 7,873 per day, he said.

Meanwhile, only 745 first doses were recorded — the lowest number since May 10, Dueck said.

New Brunswick moved to Phase 2 of the path to green last week, ahead of its July 1 target, just one day after hitting its Phase 1 vaccination goal. Now, the province has opened its borders to the rest of Canada and loosened some restrictions.

Vaccine appointments can be booked online through a Horizon or Vitalité Health Network clinic, or through a participating pharmacy.

Positive case at Eastern College in Saint John

The Saint John campus of Eastern College is closed for two weeks after a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified, according to a notice sent to students on Friday evening.

The person who tested positive was last on campus on Friday, the notice said.

"All individuals that were determined to have come in close contact with this person have been notified and advised to quarantine and Public Health will be following up with further direction."

The campus will be closed until July 5 and deep cleaned, it said.

Students with questions are advised to contact regional director of operations Simone Maillet.

Maillet could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Department of Health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

56 active cases

New Brunswick Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, putting the province's total active cases at 56.

Six people are hospitalized in the province, including two in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 2,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,216 recoveries so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 356,934 tests have been conducted, including 505 on Saturday.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified new potential public exposures to the virus in the following regions:

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Needs Fast Fuel, 100 Main St., Sussex, June 13, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Holy Rosary Church Hall, 26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse Church, 283 Slope Rd., Minto, June 6 to June 18.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

