N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Vaccine passports unlikely to boost vaccination rates, says scientist

A behavioural scientist says implementing COVID-19 vaccine passports would do little to boost New Brunswick's vaccination rates.

The provincial government will decide within three weeks whether to introduce vaccine passports, which could restrict what unvaccinated people can do in everyday life, Premier Blaine Higgs told CBC last Friday. The program would require proof of vaccination to gain access to certain social and recreational activities.

Simon Bacon, a behavioural medicine professor at Concordia University in Montreal, who studies how people respond to public health policy, says it's unlikely that would persuade people who are still unvaccinated to get their shots.

They fall into two main groups, he said. The first is made up of those who are vaccine-resistant, and they make up a relatively small percentage of the total population.

"So these are sort of the conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers. … It's about maximum 10 per cent. And nothing you're going to do is going to be able to convince these people."

In the other main group are the vaccine-hesitant, who make up between 15 and 25 per cent of the population, depending on a variety of factors, including age demographic.

A recent study looking at various aspects of COVID, called iCARE, found what influences the decisions of this group are concerns about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, he said.

"And of course, a vaccine passport doesn't really address either of those."

Bacon said there are probably some people among the vaccine-hesitant who just haven't gotten around to getting their shots yet for various reasons, such as summer holidays, or convenience. The passports might convince those people to roll up their sleeves, but they would represent "a small percentage," he said, in the range of five per cent or less.

In Quebec, vaccination passports will become mandatory for some activities starting Sept. 1.

British Columbia will require proof of vaccination for some social and recreational venues and events starting Sept. 13.

Ontario is expected to introduce a vaccine passport program this week.

160 active cases

New Brunswick had 160 active cases of COVID-19, with three people in hospital, none of them in intensive care, as of Friday. The province no longer updates COVID-19 case numbers on weekends or holidays.

A total of 74.5 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 or older are fully vaccinated, as of Friday, while 84.1 per cent of the eligible population have had at least one dose.

A list of upcoming pop-up and walk-in clinics is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 2,721 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic began, with 2,514 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 406,176 tests have been conducted to date.

Latest possible exposures

Public Health has identified three new places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus:

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Aug. 22 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Riverbend Golf Course , 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge

, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge Aug. 21 between noon and 2 p.m. – Boston Pizza, 1230 Prospect St., Fredericton

Campbellton region, Zone 5

August 24 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. - Inch Aaran Park, 125 Inch Arran Ave., Dalhousie

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, said Department of Health spokesperson Gail Harding. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Aug. 24 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton

– from Toronto to Fredericton Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton

– from Montreal to Moncton Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8506 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 7:45 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

Aug. 24 between 5:47 p.m. and 3:52 a.m. – Moncton City Hospital Emergency Room, 135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton

135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton Aug. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant, 9369 Main St., Richibucto

9369 Main St., Richibucto Aug. 22 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. James' Gate, 200 Golf St., Dieppe

200 Golf St., Dieppe Aug. 20 between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. – Casino NB, 21 Casino Dr., Moncton

21 Casino Dr., Moncton Aug. 20 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Costco Wholesale Moncton, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 20 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Guy's Frenchys, 1567 Mountain Rd., Moncton

1567 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 20 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House Restaurant, 51 Orange Lane, Moncton

51 Orange Lane, Moncton Aug. 15 between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Aug. 17 between noon and 1 p.m., Aug.18 between noon and 1 p.m. and Aug. 19 between noon and 1 p.m. – Route 51 Green Line and Route 62 Hildegard Codiac Transpo , 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton

, 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton Aug. 18 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Igloo Bar , 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

, 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug.18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Aug, 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., Aug. 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Crowne Plaza Moncton , 1005 Main St., Moncton

, 1005 Main St., Moncton Aug. 17 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Tide and Boar Brewing, 1355 Main St., Moncton

1355 Main St., Moncton Aug. 16 between 5 and 7 p.m. – Boathouse Restaurant, 8588 Main St., Alma

8588 Main St., Alma Aug. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Burger King, 465 Paul St., Dieppe

465 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 16 between 12 p.m and 7 p.m – Magic Mountain Water Park, 2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton

2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 15 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. – Jean's Restaurant, 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Aug. 17 and 18 – Fairway Inn and JJ's Diner, 216 Roachville Rd., Sussex

216 Roachville Rd., Sussex Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– On the Vine Produce , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– Greco , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Gateway Mall, 138 Main St., Sussex

138 Main St., Sussex Aug. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– Costco Wholesale Saint John, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 20 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock

105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock Aug. 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock

105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock Aug. 19 between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Fredericton International Airport, arrivals area, 2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln

2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln Aug. 18 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Carleton County Court House, 19 Court St., Upper Woodstock

19 Court St., Upper Woodstock Aug. 11, 12, 13, 16, and 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Springhill Infrastructure Asphalt, 940 Springhill Rd., Fredericton

940 Springhill Rd., Fredericton Aug. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Grand Falls Cataracts, Baseball Diamond between Chapel Rd and Victoria Rd, Grand Falls

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Camping St-Léonard, 470 Route 17, St Léonard

470 Route 17, St Léonard Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Pinky's Roadside Diner, 470 Route 17, St Léonard

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Aug. 21 between midnight and 3 a.m. – Party à la Youpi with DJ Saulnier, Army Camp, Leech

Army Camp, Leech Aug. 18 and 19 – Camping et Aquaparc de la Rivière Tracadie, 3205 Alcide Rd., Tracadie

3205 Alcide Rd., Tracadie Aug. 18 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Nigadoo Falls Trail, Nigadoo

Nigadoo Aug. 16 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – La Trappe, Vieux Couvent, Caraquet

Vieux Couvent, Caraquet Aug. 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – La Brôkerie, 39 du Carr Ave., Caraquet

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Aug. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook

48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook Aug. 19 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sailor and Jane Eatery, 1 Jane St., Miramichi

1 Jane St., Miramichi Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu Pharmacy, 4 Johnson Ave., Miramichi

4 Johnson Ave., Miramichi Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.