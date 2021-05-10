N.B. COVID-19 roundup: NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending that people who received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna as their first COVID-19 vaccine get the same product for their second dose.

Although both are mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccines and can be considered "interchangeable," the second shot should match the first unless "the same product is not readily available, or the product used for the first dose is unknown," NACI said Thursday.

New Brunswick, which has been pushing to boost its vaccination rate on its COVID-19 path to green, has encouraged people to choose whichever one becomes available first for their second dose.

"To move us down our path more quickly, I am asking everyone to be flexible in their choices of vaccines," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday

The province is scheduled to get 175,000 doses of Moderna over the next two weeks, she said. And there are 82,000 New Brunswickers who received Moderna as their first dose who are still waiting for their second dose.

"So if you received a Pfizer product in the first round, you can have Moderna for your second dose," Russell said during the COVID briefing. "This means that you can receive your second dose more quickly as a result of this extra shipment of Moderna, offering you more protection sooner, protecting our communities and helping our province reach the green level."

New Brunswick's online vaccination booking tool lets people choose whether they want Pfizer of Moderna as their second dose.

But a booking confirmation message advises "there may be last-minute changes in the clinics and you may receive either Moderna or Pfizer."

NACI has also changed its recommendations for people who received AstraZeneca for their first dose. It now says an mRNA vaccine is "preferred" as the second dose.

An mRNA vaccine as a second dose also mitigates the rare risk of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) — a condition that causes blood clots combined with low platelets, the committee said.

In New Brunswick, people 55 or older who got AstraZeneca as their first dose can choose to have it as their second dose, with informed consent, or opt for Pfizer or Moderna instead. For those under the age of 55, Public Health recommends getting Moderna or Pfizer as their second dose, unless contraindicated.

No new shipments of AstraZeneca are currently scheduled.

Department of Health officials could not be reached for comment about if or how NACI's recommendations will change the province's vaccination plans.

A total of 75.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers aged 12 or older have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 15.9 per cent have received two doses, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

The goal for Phase 3 of the path to green is to have 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day.

On Monday, eligibility to book second dose appointments will be opened up to include everyone, as long as at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

Appointments can be booked online through a Horizon or Vitalité Health Network clinic, or through a participating pharmacy.

61 active cases

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the province's total active cases at 61.

Six people are hospitalized in the province, including two who are in an intensive care unit.

New Brunswick has had 2,309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,202 recoveries so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 354,805 tests had been conducted as of Thursday.

Latest public exposure

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus in the Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Emelien Savoie Workshop – Boat Repair, 11 Centre St., Pigeon Hill, June 5 to June 11.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: