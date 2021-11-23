N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province provides live update on vaccine for young children

The province is holding a news conference this morning about the Pfizer-BioNTech Cominarty COVID-19 vaccine for young children.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are discussing the vaccine for children aged five to 11. Dr. Rachel Ouellette, a general consulting pediatrician, is also taking part.

The event is being livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website and on the government's YouTube channel in English and in French.

The first shipment of vaccine is expected to arrive in the province today.

On Monday, the government said it anticipates these first doses will be administered before the end of the week through regional health authority community clinics and pharmacies.

About 54,500 children are eligible to receive the vaccine, approved last Friday by Health Canada for children aged five to 11.

New Brunswick children who will turn five by Dec. 31, 2021, will also be eligible, the Department of Health has confirmed.

"Children born between 2010 and 2016 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine," spokesperson Gail Harding told CBC News.

647 active cases

Public Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, putting the province's active case count at 647.

Thirty-three people are hospitalized because of the virus, including 15 in intensive care.

As of Monday, 87.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, and 93.4 per cent have received their first dose.

A total of 547,200 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date, including 1,004 on Sunday.

New Brunswick has had 7,731 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,961 recoveries so far and 122 COVID-related deaths.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has issued a number of new exposure notices for the Saint John region, Zone 2, on Tuesday, including a library, a church and a mall.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.