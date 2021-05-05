N.B. COVID-19 roundup: More than 90% of people over 75 have had 1st vaccine dose

More than 90 per cent of New Brunswickers in some of the older age groups have already had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the younger cohorts may not be far behind, based on the record number of doses administered in the past week and the steadily increasingly supply of doses from the federal government.

"We are encouraged by the uptake we are seeing in every category as people recognize the value of vaccination in protecting themselves," Department of Health spokesperson Shawn Berry said in an emailed statement.

More than 47 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over, or 330,100 people, have now had at least one shot.

It's not surprising the numbers are highest among the older groups. People who are 85 and older were able to start booking two months ago for appointments that started on March 17, said Berry.

People 40-49 and 30-39 only became eligible to book an appointment last week, while only some children aged 12 to 15 — those who have a complex medical condition or two or more chronic conditions — became eligible the week prior.

"So, we would expect a higher rate for those that have had more opportunity to get vaccinated," he said.

The figures break down as follows:

90.6 per cent of those aged 85 and older (17,113 of 18,886 eligible people)

92.3 per cent of those aged 80-84 (17,982 of 19,475)

91.1 per cent of those aged 75-79 (27,756 of 30,462)

88.1 per cent of those aged 70-74 (41,391 of 46,962)

80.9 per cent of those aged 65-69 (44,877 of 55,477)

70.6 per cent of those aged 60-64 (43,443 of 61,514)

52.5 per cent of those aged 50-59 (61,648 of 117,344)

34.1 per cent of those aged 40-49 (34,044 of 99,730)

21.4 per cent of those aged 30-39 (19,525 of 91,358)

16.0 per cent of those aged 20-29 (14,022 of 87,471)

3.5 per cent of those aged 12-19 (2,254 of 64,707)

A total of 48,216 vaccines were administered over the past week, said Berry. That beats the previous seven-day record of 45,506.

Last Thursday, the province set a new single-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations, with 10,400 doses administered, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard had said.

"Throughout the campaign, we have been vaccinating based on the doses we have received," said Berry. "What we receive one week is typically reflected in number of doses administered in the next week."

More than 31,000 doses are expected to be administered at clinics being held this week by the Horizon and Vitalité health networks, while nearly 30,000 doses are being delivered to pharmacies this week for their clinics.

In addition, second-dose clinics are planned for 48 long-term care facilities this week in the Fredericton region, Zones 3 and Bathurst region, Zone 6, with 1,145 doses expected to be administered, said Berry.

There are also 330 doses expected to be administered at vaccination clinics on the Elsipogtog and Kingsclear First Nations.

New Brunswick is scheduled to receive another 75,750 vaccine doses this week — 40,950 of Pfizer-BioNTech, 21,300 of Moderna, and 13,500 of AstraZeneca-Oxford.

Premier Blaine Higgs has said the province's vaccination campaign, which aims to have first doses administered to everyone who's eligible by July 1, is running about two to three weeks ahead of schedule.

Everyone who is eligible is expected to have their second shot by September.

About 75 per cent of province's total population of more than 781,000 has to be inoculated with two doses to protect others who aren't immunized, also known as herd immunity, according to experts.

Public Health urges people to 'stick closer to home'

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, is urging residents in the Fredericton area to "stick closer to home" if they can.

This comes after a surge of new cases in the region, all of which are the India variant.

"At this moment we're OK, but that could change," Russell said during an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

She is urging people to think about their comings and goings and provide accurate information in case Public Health needs to contact residents for contact tracing.

"Really keep track of where you're going," she said.

118 active cases

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, including one travel-related case of a resident who is isolating outside the province.

There are now 118 active cases of the respiratory disease.

Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Another four patients are hospitalized out of province, with one in an intensive care unit.

New Brunswick has had 2,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 1,913 recoveries and 41 COVID-related deaths.

A total 315,114 COVID tests have been conducted, including 1,126 on Sunday.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the Fredericton region:

Fredericton:

Montana's , 6 Trinity Ave., on May 2, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 6 Trinity Ave., on May 2, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wolastoq Wharf , 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m.

, 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant, 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Harvey:

Kubbyhole Craft Shop, 1879 Route 3, on May 7, between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Nackawic:

Cal's Independent Grocer, 135 Otis Dr., on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Edmundston:

Jean Coutu, 177 Victoria St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

Public Health has also identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 314 – from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11 .

. Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified a public exposure in Fredericton.

Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and the Pickle Jar Restaurant, 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16.

The province has also listed another flight with a passenger who has tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7.

Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11 a.m.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even it they're not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment.

Other exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on May 6 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m.

– from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:43 p.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on May 10 while on the following flight.

Air Canada Flight 8946 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the following regions:

Moncton region:

Pumphouse , 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m.

, 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m. Staples , 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m.

, 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m.

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Greco Pizza , 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.

, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on May 7, between 2-9:30 p.m., and May 6, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint John region:

Foodland, 1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on May 3, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on May 3, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Circle K, 309 River Valley Dr., Grand Bay-Westfield, between 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7, and 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 8.

Fredericton region:

My Home Consignment, 5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue , 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

, 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto , 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell — May 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and April 28 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell — May 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and April 28 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue , 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

, 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto , 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, on May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, on May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 1177 Prospect St., on May 5, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

, 1177 Prospect St., on May 5, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant in Walmart , 125 Two Nations Crossing, on May 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, on May 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Brainfix Clinic , 56 Avonlea Crt., on May 6.

, 56 Avonlea Crt., on May 6. Adica Massage Clinic , 152 King St., on May 6.

, 152 King St., on May 6. Williams Chiropractic , 169 Main St., on May 6.

, 169 Main St., on May 6. Simms Home Hardware Building Centre , 190 King St., on May 6.

, 190 King St., on May 6. Costco Gas Bar , 5 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 6.

, 5 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 6. Massage Experts , 169 Dundonald St., on May 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 7, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

, 169 Dundonald St., on May 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 7, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. STMR. 36 Restaurant – Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. Jack's Pizza , 379 King St., on May 7, at 1 p.m.

, 379 King St., on May 7, at 1 p.m. Mitch Clarke Skate Park , 116 Johnston Ave., on May 7, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

, 116 Johnston Ave., on May 7, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Garrison Skatepark , York Street parking lot, on May 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

, York Street parking lot, on May 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. James Joyce Pub , 659 Queen St., on May 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

, 659 Queen St., on May 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 94 Main St., on May 7, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 8, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

, 94 Main St., on May 7, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 8, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Princess Auto , 21 Trinity Ave., on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon.

, 21 Trinity Ave., on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. Fredericton Public Library , 12 Carleton St., on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 12 Carleton St., on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Northside Market , 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil , 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

, 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dollarama , 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

, 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Tim Hortons drive-thru , Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital , 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation , 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit , 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Scott's Nursery, 2192 Route 102, on May 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: