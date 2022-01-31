N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 4 COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations reach record-high 165

Four more New Brunswickers with COVID-19 have died and the number of people in hospital with the virus has reached a record-high of 165.

The latest deaths include two people in their 70s and one in their 80s in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and one person in their 70s in the Saint John region, Zone 2, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

No other information about them, such as any underlying health conditions or their vaccination status, has been released.

Their deaths mark 19 since the province returned to the less restrictive Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan on the weekend and raise the pandemic death toll to 247.

Of those in hospital, 67 are hospitalized for COVID-19 and the other 98 with COVID, meaning they were already admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Three of the hospitalized people are 19 or under, a new category added to the COVID dashboard on Tuesday shows, and 121 are aged 60 or over.

Sixteen people are in intensive care — two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, six in their 70s, and two in their 80s.

Five of them are on ventilators, a decrease of two.

There were 381 new cases of COVID-19 reported, based on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, putting the total active case count at 4,371.

An additional 521 people self-reported testing positive at home with rapid tests.

The regional breakdown of PCR-confirmed cases includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1

181 new cases and 1,640 active cases

Saint John region, Zone 2

48 new cases and 1,008 active cases

Fredericton region, Zone 3

25 new cases and 472 active cases

Edmundston region, Zone 4

43 new cases and 400 active cases

Campbellton region, Zone 5

12 new cases and 204 active cases

Bathurst region, Zone 5

45 new cases and 449 active cases

Miramichi region, Zone 7

27 cases and 198 active cases

A total of 692,601 PCR tests have been conducted to date, including 1,992 on Tuesday.

New Brunswick has had 29,494 cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic with 24,874 recoveries so far.

Vaccine demand down to 'a trickle,' says head of pharmacists' group

The demand for COVID-19 vaccinations in the province has slowed down significantly, according to the head of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association.

Jake Reid says there's lots of capacity in the system, but filling all the available appointments in vaccination clinics right now is a challenge.

Only about 3,000 people got their shots on Monday, the province's dashboard shows.

"That's a very, very low number," said Reid.

Jake Reid, executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association

He estimates the province can accommodate more than 10,000 shots a day between the Horizon and Vitalité health network clinics and the pharmacy clinics.

"So we're really seeing a bit of a trickle right now. Very few first doses and second doses, you know, a few hundred sort of. But booster doses, where we really expected to see more people, there's lots of people that should be still getting their booster doses, and the demand is slow."

Department of Health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of Wednesday, 44.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have had their booster shot, up from 44.3 per cent, 84.7 per cent have received two doses of a vaccine, up from 84.5 per cent, and 92.2 per cent have received one dose, up from 92.1 per cent, according to the dashboard.

As of Wednesday, 44.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their booster dose. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Reid says it's "surprising" that there's still "a majority" of people who could receive their booster dose, who haven't.

"When we were getting our first doses, the demand was incredible. And then we saw when we went to second doses that that started to peter off a little bit. We didn't see the same escalation of demand for second dose. And we still don't," he said, noting there's an eight per cent gap between people who received their first dose and second dose.

"So that really fell off and then booster, it fell off even more."

The demand for pediatric doses is also much lower than expected, said Reid.

Public Health officials were hopeful before Christmas that first doses would be administered to 50 per cent of children aged five to 11 by the end of 2021. That threshold was reached just a couple weeks ago. As of Wednesday, the rate stands at 56.8 per cent.

A new online booking system for pharmacies might encourage more people to book appointments, he said. Many pharmacies have signed onto a central system.