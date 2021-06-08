The province is polling people 50 and under to find out what it would take to convince them to get vaccinated.

In an interview with Information Morning Fredericton, Premier Blaine Higgs said this age demographic has the lowest vaccination rates.

"We're just looking for that lower age group to get them up, so we don't have a whole demographic here that's at risk," he said.

As of Monday, 67 per cent of people between the ages of 40 and 49 have had the first dose. For people aged 30 to 39, the rate is 57 per cent, and for people aged 20 to 29, the rate is 51 per cent.

The lowest rate is for people aged 12 to 19, at 44 per cent.

The highest rate is found in people age 80 and over, at 93 per cent.

The province is working toward a 75 per cent vaccination target to begin the first phase of reopening, including removing the steady-15 requirement and allowing larger gatherings. Just over 70 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have had their first dose.

The province was originally slated to reach the 75 per cent threshold Monday, but Higgs said Tuesday that will likely happen by the end of the week.

New Brunswick's vaccination rates by age group as of June 7, 2021 (Government of New Brunswick)

Higgs said the questions will ask if there are health concerns as well as if there are better ways to make the vaccine accessible for that age group, such as different clinic times and locations.

Some vaccine clinics have been running until 10 p.m., and the supply is there to reach the targets, he said.

Possible vaccine eligibility expansion

The COVID-19 cabinet committee could make a recommendation about vaccinating children under 12 this week, Higgs said.

"We have a cabinet committee meeting tomorrow night," he said. "At this point where we're still at 12 and above."

There are no plans to offer vaccine incentives aside from the fact that they're free and available.

Higgs also said opening up the borders to the rest of Atlantic Canada is expected to happen early summer, around June 28.

As of Tuesday, 491,228 New Brunswickers have been vaccinated with a first dose. Second doses can be booked starting today for anyone who was vaccinated prior to April 1.

111 active cases

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the total active cases at 111.

Three people were hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One person was hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic started, New Brunswick has had 2,266 confirmed cases, 2,110 recoveries and 44 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 343,92 tests have been completed throughout the pandemic, as of Monday.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous new potential public exposures to the coronavirus in the Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Oromocto Vision Centre , 1285 Onondaga St., Oromocto, June 2 between 10 a.m. and noon.

, 1285 Onondaga St., Oromocto, June 2 between 10 a.m. and noon. Lincoln Irving , 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, June 1 between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

, 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, June 1 between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Dr. Kenneth Roberts office , 230-77 Westmorland Rd., Fredericton, June 1 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 230-77 Westmorland Rd., Fredericton, June 1 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1300 Onondaga St., Oromocto, June 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

, 1300 Onondaga St., Oromocto, June 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Trius Taxi , 15 MacKenzie Rd., Fredericton, May 31 between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

, 15 MacKenzie Rd., Fredericton, May 31 between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Milltown Roasters , 461 King St., Fredericton, May 31 between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 461 King St., Fredericton, May 31 between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Victory Meat Market , 334 King St., Fredericton, May 31 between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 334 King St., Fredericton, May 31 between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Fredericton Transit Bus #216 , May 31 between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

, May 31 between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Kent Garden Centre , 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, May 30 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

, 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, May 30 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Walmart & Walmart Garden Centre, 1399 Regent St., Regent Mall, Fredericton, May 30 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: