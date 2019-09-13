N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province provides vaccination update

The province is providing an update on COVID-19 vaccination this afternoon.

It comes as the vaccination pace continues to slow, pushing back one data cruncher's previous prediction of when the province will hit its vaccination target and lift all restrictions.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, are participating in the 1 p.m. news conference.

The event is being live-streamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website.

A total 10,468 second doses were registered on the COVID dashboard Wednesday, and 53.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

That's up from 52 per cent on Tuesday.

But the seven-day average for second doses dropped to 9,8970 from 10,269, said Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton, who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months.

At this rate, it will take until July 29 to get two doses into the arms of 75 per cent of the eligible population, he said.

While that's still four days ahead of the province's target of Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day, numbers earlier this week had Dueck projecting the province would reach its goal July 27.

Meanwhile, 79.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have now had at least one dose with the 1,242 first doses administered Tuesday.

Public Health is holding more mobile walk-in Moderna clinics this week to help make getting first and second doses more convenient. They include:

Perth-Andover — River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., on Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., on Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m. Dorchester — Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., on Thursday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., on Thursday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Plaster Rock — Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Lane., on Friday, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Lane., on Friday, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Salisbury — Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., on Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,. They can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

People who booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere are asked to cancel the appointment they no longer need.

0 new cases, 0 in hospital

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for the eighth straight day, and no one in the province is hospitalized with the respiratory disease for the first time in nearly six months.

There are four active cases of COVID in the province.

There have been 2,336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the pandemic started, with 2,285 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 370,042 tests have been conducted, including 878 on Monday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.