N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province provides vaccination update

The province is providing an update about COVID-19 vaccination.

It comes as the vaccination campaign hit another milestone Wednesday morning, with more than 300,000 eligible New Brunswickers aged 12 and older now fully vaccinated.

After a lull over the holiday weekend, 14,743 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Tuesday, including 13,259 second doses, which pushed the two-dose vaccination rate to 43.5 per cent, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

With the 1,484 additional first doses administered, nearly 79 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have now had at least one dose.

The province's goal under the path to green is to have at least 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated by Aug. 2 and lift all Public Health restrictions, provided COVID hospitalizations remain low and all health regions remain at the yellow COVID alert level.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard are participating in the noon news conference, which is being live-streamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. They can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

People are eligible for a second dose once at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

They are asked to bring a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose, a signed consent form and their Medicare card.

A series of mobile walk-in Moderna clinics is being held this week to make getting vaccinated more convenient and accessible. They include:

Paquetville — Centre des loisirs de Paquetville, 1086 du Parc St., Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Centre des loisirs de Paquetville, 1086 du Parc St., Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saint Andrews — Town Hall parking lot, 212 Water St., Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

— Town Hall parking lot, 212 Water St., Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bathurst — Bowlarama, 2020 St. Peter Ave., Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Bowlarama, 2020 St. Peter Ave., Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Blacks Harbour — Fundy Arena, 6 Arena St., Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Fundy Arena, 6 Arena St., Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dieppe — Bowlarama, 476 Gauvin Rd., Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

15 active cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 15 active cases in the province.

Four people are in hospital with the respiratory disease, none in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 2,336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,274 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 365,667 tests have been conducted, including 608 on Monday.

There are no new public exposure notices. Previous public exposure notices can be found on the government of New Brunswick's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.