N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province stops reporting vaccination status of those in hospital, ICU

The provincial government has stopped reporting the vaccination status of people hospitalized and in intensive care with COVID-19.

Instead, it provides only the vaccination rates per 100,000 among these groups on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Department of Health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment to explain the change.

Until Monday, the government included in its daily news releases how many of those in hospital and in ICU are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated.

It also included the number and percentage of the new cases of COVID-19 who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated.

But this stopped without warning or even mention on Monday.

On Tuesday, the news release said only: "The risk of getting COVID-19 and being hospitalized remains far higher among those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated compared to those who are fully vaccinated.

"Information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 New Brunswickers based on their vaccination status is available on the COVID-19 dashboard."

The dashboard was only updated to include vaccination rates earlier this month, which saw the province start regularly reporting for the first time the vaccination status among those who die from COVID-19.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the dashboard shows 9.4 per 100,000 of the active hospitalizations are unvaccinated, five per 100,000 are partially vaccinated and one per 100,000 is fully vaccinated.

Among those in ICU, the rates are 7.3 per 100,000 unvaccinated, 2.5 partially and 0.5 fully.

For new cases, the dashboard shows 45 per cent are unvaccinated, 2.5 per cent are partially vaccinated and 52.5 per cent are fully vaccinated. Although the numbers of people aren't provided, these can be figured out by using the total number of new cases and doing some basic math.

The dashboard also shows 24.7 per 100,000 of the people who have died of COVID-19 since Aug. 1, 2021, were unvaccinated, 17.4 were partially vaccinated and 5.8 were fully vaccinated.

Asked why New Brunswick did not follow the lead of other provinces like Nova Scotia and report vaccination status as percentages, Department of Health spokesperson Gail Harding said in an email: "In this situation, rates are more appropriate to communicate the risks associated with the vaccination status.

"Clearly, the vaccine shows itself protective when accounting for the population."

Asked why the dashboard only dates back to Aug. 1 for death vaccination rates, Harding said most New Brunswickers had the opportunity to receive their second dose by this date.

The total number of people who have died since Aug. 1 is not indicated on the dashboard, but it's 76.

New Moncton testing centre location opens

Horizon's COVID-19 assessment centre in Moncton opened at its new location in the Caledonia Industrial Park on Wednesday.

The assessment centre is now located at 380 MacNaughton Ave.

The former site, in the Moncton Coliseum, closed Tuesday. Vaccinations remain available at the Coliseum, however.

The new assessment centre location remains a drive-thru testing site and is by appointment only.

People with appointments are encouraged to enter MacNaughton Avenue from Harrisville Boulevard because of construction at Elmwood Drive, and to follow signs for directions, Horizon said.

Horizon's rapid screening test kit pickup hub location has also moved. It's now at 548 Mountain Rd. to allow the assessment centre to use the entire space at 380 MacNaughton Ave.

516 active cases

Public Health reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the province's active case count at 516.

Twenty-two people are in hospital because of the virus, including 14 in intensive care.

No one under the age of 19 is in hospital.

The province didn't say how many cases in hospital were unvaccinated or vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 86.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, and 93.2 per cent have received their first dose.

A total of 539,778 COVID-19 tests have been done to date.

New Brunswick has had 7,268 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,629 recoveries so far and 122 COVID-related deaths.

Public exposure notices

Public Health issued these new public exposure notices on Wednesday:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Nov. 10 and 12 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Irishtown Grocery (2548 Route 115, Irishtown)

(2548 Route 115, Irishtown) Nov. 11 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Irishtown Grocery (2548 Route 115, Irishtown)

(2548 Route 115, Irishtown) Nov. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.